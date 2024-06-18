Aces Drop Series Opener to the Bees, 8-4

June 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - Adrian Del Castillo's multi-hit night, which included his 14th home run of the season, wasn't enough as the Reno Aces (33-37) fell to the Salt Lake Bees (29-40), 8-4,m in the series opener Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Del Castillo and Andres Chaparro led the team's offensive charge with a pair of multi-hit games, contributing four of the club's eight base hits on the night.

Deyvison De Los Santos extended his team-leading 16-game hitting streak with his ninth double of the season to left field in the eighth inning.

Taylor Rashi and Dakota Chalmers combined for three scoreless innings of relief as the duo held the Bees to one hit with three strikeouts.

Chris Ellis (2-5) was handed the loss as the right-hander tossed four innings on the mound, where he surrendered six earned runs on five hits, five walks, and four strikeouts.

The Aces will continue to play in the final series of the first half of the 2024 season with game two against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, at Smith's Ballpark. The first pitch is set for Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-3, 1 HR (14), 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R. * Andres Chaparro: 2-for-4, 1 R. * Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-for-4, 1 2B, extended hitting streak to 16 games.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field and begin the second half of the 2024 season with a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series opener is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25th, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2024

