Oklahoma City Suffers 8-5 loss to Isotopes

June 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Hunter Feduccia drove in four runs for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, but the Albuquerque Isotopes hit four home runs as they sent Oklahoma City to an 8-5 loss Tuesday night in the series opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque built a 2-0 lead, scoring a run on a groundout in the second inning before Grant Lavigne connected on his first home run of the night in the fourth inning. Feduccia hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to tie the score, 2-2, and Oklahoma City (38-32) took the lead in the fifth inning via a ground-rule RBI double by Trey Sweeney. Albuquerque took the lead back in the sixth inning after Sam Hilliard brought in two runs on a triple and Coco Montes followed with a RBI triple for a 5-3 lead. The Isotopes (23-47) then added three more solo home runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings from Jimmy Herron, Hilliard and Lavigne. Feduccia connected on a two-run double to right-center field in the eighth inning for OKC.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost a series opener against the Isotopes for the first time this season after winning the first three series openers between the teams in 2024...OKC suffered its fifth loss in the last six games and sixth loss in the last eight games overall.

-Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in four of OKC's five runs. It was his fourth game of the season with four or more RBI as he extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. During the streak, Feduccia is 10-for-28 (.357) with two doubles, three homers and 12 RBI.

-The four homers allowed by OKC matched the season-high for an opponent. Albuquerque also hit four home runs against Oklahoma City June 1 and April 27 at Isotopes Park. The four home runs Tuesday were the most allowed by OKC at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 2, 2023 against Tacoma when the Rainiers hit four home runs...After hitting 10 home runs over the previous four games, OKC was held without a home run Tuesday.

-Drew Avans played in his 400th career game with OKC, which ranks second all-time during the Bricktown era (since 1998). He drew a walk to extend his season-best on-base streak to 14 games.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. He leads OKC with 29 hits in 17 games against the Isotopes this season and his 25 RBI are tied for most among OKC players against Albuquerque this season.

-Kody Hoese drew a season-high three walks and scored two runs.

-OKC allowed eight runs or more for the third time in the last four games and at least five runs for the fifth time in the last six games.

Next Up: The series between Oklahoma City and Albuquerque continues at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday on a Field Trip Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets for OKC home games for the remainder of the season are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.