Isola Named Killebrew Winner
November 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Twins today announced the 2021 Harmon Killebrew Award winners for outstanding minor league community service. Following the Hall of Famer's death in 2011, the Twins have annually recognized a player from each of the organization's full-season affiliates. Each player is nominated by their respective general manager for their service within the affiliate's community. A plaque is awarded, in addition to an on-field presentation during spring training.
Though opportunities for community involvement were limited in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, this year's winners made the best of the circumstances to make an impact in their respective cities.
Infielder Sherman Johnson has been named the winner of the award representing Triple-A St. Paul. Johnson is pas- sionate about reading and promoting literacy, and was active in the Saints' Reading Tree program this past season. The program took place on the outfield grass prior to Sunday home games and featured a Saints player and a local author/illustrator reading books to kids. Johnson, 31, signed a minor league contract with the Twins on May 12 and began the season at Double-A Wichita, before being transferred to St. Paul on June 1. He batted a combined .202 (45-for-223) with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored and 46 walks in 75 games for the Saints and Wind Surge.
Right-handed pitcher Hector Lujan has been named the winner of the award representing Double-A Wichita, his third time earning the honor (2014 - Cedar Rapids and 2019 - Pensacola). The 27-year-old was recognized by the Wind Surge front office as the first player to reach out about community engagement opportunities, despite the limits imposed by the pandemic.
Lujan was also quick to engage and interact with fans by signing autographs, and was always willing to assist the front office whenever needed. He went 3-2 with a 3.62 ERA (32.1 IP, 13 ER), nine walks and 33 strikeouts in 18 games for the Wind Surge, missing time due to injury.
Catcher Alex Isola has been named the winner of the award representing Single-A Cedar Rapids. Isola volunteered with the local Meals on Wheels chapter during the 2021 season, delivering meals to those in need in his free time and encouraging his teammates to do the same. The 23-year-old also spent significant time signing autographs for fans whenever possible, using the bullpen area as his base. Isola spent the entire 2021 season with the Kernels, his first full professional campaign, hitting .243 (88-for-362) with 15 doubles, 17 home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and 53 walks in 98 games.
Catcher Jeferson Morales has been named the winner of the award representing Single-A Fort Myers. Morales was recognized by the Mighty Mussels front office as a player who went above and beyond regarding fan interaction during the sea- son, noting his constant willingness to interact with fans and sign autographs whenever he could. The 22-year-old split the 2021 minor league season between Fort Myers and Cedar Rapids, batting a combined .255 (84-for-329) with 24 doubles, 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 54 runs scored in 96 games.
ALL-TIME HARMON KILLEBREW AWARD WINNERS
2011
Rochester -- Kyle Gibson
New Britain -- Bobby Lanigan
Fort Myers -- Reggie Williams
Beloit -- Ryan O'Rourke
2012
Rochester -- JR Towles
New Britain -- Shawn Roof
Fort Myers -- Andy Leer
Beloit -- Corey Williams
2013
Rochester -- Brian Dinkelman
New Britain -- Dan Rohlfing
Fort Myers -- Stephen Wickens
Cedar Rapids -- Niko Goodrum
2014
Rochester -- Logan Darnell
New Britain -- Tony Thomas
Fort Myers -- Tim Shibuya
Cedar Rapids -- Tanner Vavra
2015
Rochester -- Logan Darnell
New Britain -- Tim Shibuya
Fort Myers -- Tanner Vavra
Cedar Rapids -- Jared Wilson
2016
Rochester -- Logan Darnell
Chattanooga -- David Hurlbut
Fort Myers -- Trey Vavra
Cedar Rapids -- Nelson Molina
2017
Rochester -- DJ Baxendale
Chattanooga -- Travis Harrison
Fort Myers -- Kevin Garcia
Cedar Rapids -- Hector Lujan
2018
Rochester -- Jake Reed
Chattanooga -- Chris Paul
Fort Myers -- Tyler Wells
Cedar Rapids -- David Bañuelos
2019
Rochester -- Jake Reed
Pensacola -- Hector Lujan
Fort Myers -- Calvin Faucher
Cedar Rapids -- Brian Rapp
2021
St. Paul -- Sherman Johnson
Wichita -- Hector Lujan
Cedar Rapids -- Alex Isola
Fort Myers -- Jeferson Morales
*award was not given in 2020 due to the
cancellation of the minor league season
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from November 2, 2021
- Isola Named Killebrew Winner - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Isola Named Killebrew Winner
- Ben Gross Named an All-Star
- Iowa Native Matt Mullenbach to Cedar Rapids
- Kernels Offense Shut Down, Series Even
- Kernels Take 1-0 Lead in HACL Championship