Isola Named Killebrew Winner

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Twins today announced the 2021 Harmon Killebrew Award winners for outstanding minor league community service. Following the Hall of Famer's death in 2011, the Twins have annually recognized a player from each of the organization's full-season affiliates. Each player is nominated by their respective general manager for their service within the affiliate's community. A plaque is awarded, in addition to an on-field presentation during spring training.

Though opportunities for community involvement were limited in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, this year's winners made the best of the circumstances to make an impact in their respective cities.

Infielder Sherman Johnson has been named the winner of the award representing Triple-A St. Paul. Johnson is pas- sionate about reading and promoting literacy, and was active in the Saints' Reading Tree program this past season. The program took place on the outfield grass prior to Sunday home games and featured a Saints player and a local author/illustrator reading books to kids. Johnson, 31, signed a minor league contract with the Twins on May 12 and began the season at Double-A Wichita, before being transferred to St. Paul on June 1. He batted a combined .202 (45-for-223) with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored and 46 walks in 75 games for the Saints and Wind Surge.

Right-handed pitcher Hector Lujan has been named the winner of the award representing Double-A Wichita, his third time earning the honor (2014 - Cedar Rapids and 2019 - Pensacola). The 27-year-old was recognized by the Wind Surge front office as the first player to reach out about community engagement opportunities, despite the limits imposed by the pandemic.

Lujan was also quick to engage and interact with fans by signing autographs, and was always willing to assist the front office whenever needed. He went 3-2 with a 3.62 ERA (32.1 IP, 13 ER), nine walks and 33 strikeouts in 18 games for the Wind Surge, missing time due to injury.

Catcher Alex Isola has been named the winner of the award representing Single-A Cedar Rapids. Isola volunteered with the local Meals on Wheels chapter during the 2021 season, delivering meals to those in need in his free time and encouraging his teammates to do the same. The 23-year-old also spent significant time signing autographs for fans whenever possible, using the bullpen area as his base. Isola spent the entire 2021 season with the Kernels, his first full professional campaign, hitting .243 (88-for-362) with 15 doubles, 17 home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and 53 walks in 98 games.

Catcher Jeferson Morales has been named the winner of the award representing Single-A Fort Myers. Morales was recognized by the Mighty Mussels front office as a player who went above and beyond regarding fan interaction during the sea- son, noting his constant willingness to interact with fans and sign autographs whenever he could. The 22-year-old split the 2021 minor league season between Fort Myers and Cedar Rapids, batting a combined .255 (84-for-329) with 24 doubles, 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 54 runs scored in 96 games.

ALL-TIME HARMON KILLEBREW AWARD WINNERS

2011

Rochester -- Kyle Gibson

New Britain -- Bobby Lanigan

Fort Myers -- Reggie Williams

Beloit -- Ryan O'Rourke

2012

Rochester -- JR Towles

New Britain -- Shawn Roof

Fort Myers -- Andy Leer

Beloit -- Corey Williams

2013

Rochester -- Brian Dinkelman

New Britain -- Dan Rohlfing

Fort Myers -- Stephen Wickens

Cedar Rapids -- Niko Goodrum

2014

Rochester -- Logan Darnell

New Britain -- Tony Thomas

Fort Myers -- Tim Shibuya

Cedar Rapids -- Tanner Vavra

2015

Rochester -- Logan Darnell

New Britain -- Tim Shibuya

Fort Myers -- Tanner Vavra

Cedar Rapids -- Jared Wilson

2016

Rochester -- Logan Darnell

Chattanooga -- David Hurlbut

Fort Myers -- Trey Vavra

Cedar Rapids -- Nelson Molina

2017

Rochester -- DJ Baxendale

Chattanooga -- Travis Harrison

Fort Myers -- Kevin Garcia

Cedar Rapids -- Hector Lujan

2018

Rochester -- Jake Reed

Chattanooga -- Chris Paul

Fort Myers -- Tyler Wells

Cedar Rapids -- David Bañuelos

2019

Rochester -- Jake Reed

Pensacola -- Hector Lujan

Fort Myers -- Calvin Faucher

Cedar Rapids -- Brian Rapp

2021

St. Paul -- Sherman Johnson

Wichita -- Hector Lujan

Cedar Rapids -- Alex Isola

Fort Myers -- Jeferson Morales

*award was not given in 2020 due to the

cancellation of the minor league season

