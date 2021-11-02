Chiefs Announce Additions to Front Office Staff

November 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs announced four additions to their front office staff on Tuesday.

Gary Olson was brought on in September and will serve as Assistant General Manager. Olson comes to Peoria after spending time with the Stockton Ports, the Low-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For Olson, it's a return to the midwest, after he grew up in Iowa. He also attended Quincy University, where he played baseball.

Cole Zimmer joins the staff as an Account Executive. Zimmer previously spent time with the Tampa Bay Titans prior to venturing to Peoria. The Titans play in The Basketball League, a minor league basketball organization that has 30 teams in 24 states. He graduated from Western Michigan University, where he also worked as a marketing/promotions intern with the athletic department.

Matt Vetter takes over as the Director of Ticket Operations. Vetter joins the club after spending time with the Pawtucket PawSox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, where he served as the Assistant Box Office Manager. Vetter grew up in Seneca, South Carolina. He graduated from Winthrop University in 2017. He also obtained his Master's degree through Winthrop.

Additionally, Cody Schindler returns for the 2022 season after receiving a promotion. Schindler will now oversee the team's media department as the Manager of Media Relations. He will continue to call games next season on the Peoria Chiefs Radio Network.

Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott has been pleased with the direction of the organization this offseason.

"We've really gotten off to a great start in preparation for the 2022 season," Mott said. "I think our fans will really appreciate what we've got planned for this upcoming season. I'm excited for April."

The Chiefs home opener is set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Great Lakes Loons.

SEASON TICKET INFORMATION:

Season tickets for the upcoming year are currently available. For returning season ticket holders, the renewal deadline has been extended through November 8. If fans purchase a plan, or renew a plan by next Monday, they will be entered into multiple raffles to potentially win one of the following prizes:

A Jordan Walker autographed bat

A Masyn Winn autographed ball

A free suite in the month of April

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from November 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.