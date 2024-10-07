Islanders to Partner in Inaugural Island Cup Women's Hockey Showcase at Eastlink Centre

October 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to announce their partnership with the Canadian collegiate women's hockey community as they host the inaugural "Island Cup" from October 11-14, 2024, at the Eastlink Centre.

This four-day event marks a major milestone for women's collegiate hockey in Canada, bringing top-level teams from across the country to compete on Prince Edward Island.

"We are delighted to bring the Island Cup to life, celebrating with collegiate women's hockey players from across Canada," said Albert Roche, Director of Athletics and Recreation at Holland College, in an article. "This event is part of our process to develop the sport and create opportunities to showcase women's hockey. We have always valued our role as hosts and as a catalyst for collegiate sport. We look forward to welcoming all teams to PEI and to giving our team a chance for high-level competition."

The Islanders are proud to support the growth of women's hockey by partnering with the Island Cup and helping deliver a world-class experience at the Eastlink Centre, renowned for its modern facilities and passionate fanbase.

Local talent, such as Emma Arsenault, goaltender for the Holland Hurricanes, is eager to step onto the big stage. "The Island Cup is an exciting opportunity for my team and me," Arsenault said. "It's amazing to see people championing women's hockey and making this event happen. We're ready to compete and can't wait to play in front of our home crowd."

The Charlottetown Islanders and the Eastlink Centre are no strangers to hosting major hockey events, and this partnership with the Island Cup underscores their commitment to advancing the sport of hockey at all levels.

On Friday this week, the Holland Hurricanes will be dropping the puck and attending our game vs. the Victoriaville Tigres at 7:00 p.m at the Eastlink Centre.

As part of their commitment to supporting women's hockey, the Charlottetown Islanders are offering a special Island Cup group ticket package for local women's and girls' hockey teams across PEI. This package includes 20 player tickets and 3 coach tickets for only $200! Providing an incredible opportunity for teams to experience the event together.

"We're thrilled to partner on this project and support the growth of women's hockey on the Island," said Charlottetown Islanders' President of Operations Jason MacLean. "This event is a great way to inspire the next generation of players and we're excited to see the community come out and be part of the action."

