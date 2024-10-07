Emmanuel Vermette Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest Videotron Player of the Week is Chicoutimi Saguenéens winger, Emmanuel Vermette. In a pair of games, the 19-year-old from Quebec City scored three times and added three assists while the Sags went undefeated over the weekend.

On Friday night in Victoriaville, Vermette scored twice, including the late third period insurance marker. He also recorded an assist on the eventual game-winner as the Saguenéens overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to outlast the Tigres by a score of 6-4. The fourth-year veteran finished the night with a +2 rating.

Back home on Sunday afternoon, Vermette picked up where he left off, scoring the game-winning tally on a shorthanded effort late in the second period and picking up a pair of helpers as the Saguenéens once gain overcame a first period disadvantage to secure a 6-3 triumph over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. For his efforts, Vermette was selected as the first star of the contest.

Vermette is off to a roaring start this campaign, currently sitting second in the Q in goals (8) and third in points (14). A second-round selection of the Saguenéens at the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft, Vermette posted a career-high 51 points in Chicoutimi last season.

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

