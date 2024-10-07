Team of the Named for Week 3
October 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between September 30 and October 6 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Emmanuel Vermette | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-3G-3A, +5
Mathieu Cataford | Rimouski Océanic | 2GP-2G-4A, +5
Maxim Massé | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-4G-1A, +3
DEFENSEMEN:
Nate Tivey | Saint John Sea Dogs | 2GP-2G-2A, +5
Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-1G-2A, +3
GOALTENDER:
Samuel Meloche | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2-0-0-0, .969%, 1.00, 1 SO
