Team of the Named for Week 3

October 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between September 30 and October 6 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Emmanuel Vermette | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-3G-3A, +5

Mathieu Cataford | Rimouski Océanic | 2GP-2G-4A, +5

Maxim Massé | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-4G-1A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Nate Tivey | Saint John Sea Dogs | 2GP-2G-2A, +5

Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-1G-2A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Samuel Meloche | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2-0-0-0, .969%, 1.00, 1 SO

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.