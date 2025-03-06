Islanders Pick up Another Point in Quebec, Set Sights on Memorial Cup Hosts

March 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders put forth a gutsy effort but fell just short, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Thursday night.

Missing key players, the Isles battled hard and held the lead for most of the game before Justin Carbonneau netted the OT winner for the Armada.

A Strong Start, But a Tough Finish

Despite being without Kyle Powers (suspension), Matt Butler, Simon Hughes, and Marcus Kearsey (injuries), the Islanders came out flying in the 1st period. Nicolas Ruccia, making a start close to home in Laval, was stellar in net.

Will Shields opened the scoring with a power-play goal, tipping in a point shot from Owen Conrad for his 2nd goal in as many games. The Islanders dominated the opening frame, outshooting the Armada 11-2 and carrying a 1-0 lead into the intermission. Nathan Leek also picked up an assist on the play.

Blainville responded in the 2nd, as Olivier Filaj tied the game 1-1.

However, Shields answered back quickly, blowing past a defender and firing home his 2nd goal of the night and 3rd in 2 games. Assisted by Ross Campbell and Nikita Voyaga.

Campbell extended the lead to 3-1 minutes later with a rebound goal assisted by Leek and Thomas Sirman.

The Armada, however, struck back before the period ended, as Justin Carbonneau made it 3-2 heading into the final frame.

The 3rd period saw the Armada push back, eventually tying the game 3-3 on a one-timer from Mateo Nobert. Despite a strong defensive effort and more big saves from Ruccia, the game went to overtime, where Carbonneau completed the comeback for Blainville.

Shields Shines in Big Effort

With several key players out, Will Shields stepped up in a massive way, scoring twice. Campbell and Leek also had strong performances, with Leek collecting 2 assists on the night.

Next Up: A Clash with the Oceanic

The Islanders now turn their attention to Saturday's showdown against the Rimouski Oceanic at 5 p.m. The game is not just another regular-season matchup-it could be a preview of our potential 1st-round playoff series.

The Oceanic, ranked #3 in the country, will be eager for revenge after Charlottetown handed them a loss earlier in the new year.

Rimouski boasts a stacked roster as Memorial Cup hosts, making this a crucial test for the Islanders. If Charlottetown can bring the same energy and resilience they showed against the Armada, they'll have a chance to pull off an upset.

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. in Rimouski.

Watch online or listen on Max 93.1 FM.

