Eagles Begin Road Trip in Quebec City against the Remparts

March 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A pair of three game winning streaks will be on the line tonight as the Cape Breton Eagles begin a road trip tonight in Quebec City against the Remparts. It's the final road trip in the province in the Quebec in the regular season for the Eagles.

The three game road swing comes after a five home game stand- following two loses to open the stretch, the Eagles wrapped things up with a trio of wins, the final two against the Saint John Sea Dogs. Cam Squires starred in the victory on Sunday over Saint John, scoring a goal and adding three assists. The win did come at a cost though- Jacob Newcombe picked up a game misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct and a subsequent one game suspension.

Tonight's opposition is a Remparts team also on a winning streak, and one featuring a familiar face. For the first time since the trade, the Eagles will match up against former Cape Breton defenseman Etienne Desjardins. Desjardins spent a year & half with the Eagles before the swap. An effective defensive first defenseman, Desjardins potted the eventual game winning goal, into an empty net, in last night's win for the Remparts over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar- a result that allowed the Eagles to keep their one point lead over Baie-Comeau for fourth in the Eastern Conference.

The Remparts have pieced together a winning streak in spite of the absence of 20 year old star Justin Côté in recent games, in part due to successful young players. 17 year old Nathan Quinn has had a strong sophomore campaign, collecting 45 points in 48 games. 2024 First overall pick Maddox Dagenais has snapped from a cold streak, collecting five points in his last four games. Another 2024 draft choice, second rounder Alexandre Desmarais, was just named to the QMJHL's team of the week.

Venue: Centre Vidéotron, Quebec, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

CAPE BRETON QUEBEC

4th Eastern Conference, 30-19-4-3 (Away: 13-8-3-2) RECORD 8th Eastern Conference, 22-29-2-4 (Away: 13-13-0-2)

3-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 3-0-0

186 GF/169GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 169GF/213GA

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Sunday, Saint John 2 @ Cape Breton 6 LAST GAME RESULT Wednesday, Baie-Comeau 2 @ Quebec 3

Jacob Newcombe (61 points in 56 games) LEADING SCORER Justin Côté (59 points in 32 games)

11th, 22.5% Away: 9th, 21.2% POWER PLAY 9th, 22.9%, Home: 12th, 20.8%

3rd,82.6%, Away: T5th, 81.5% PENALTY KILL 7th, 78.9% Home: 5th, 83.2%

Will Murphy, Nathan Plouffe INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Xavier Lebel, Jayden Rousseau, Justin Côté

