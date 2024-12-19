Islanders Land Dylan Caron and Picks for Goriunov in Trade with Blainville

December 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders have completed a trade that further strengthens the team's future, acquiring key prospects and valuable draft picks in exchange for 20-year-old import forward Egor Goriunov.

The Return: A Promising Prospect and Valuable Picks

In exchange for Goriunov, the Islanders receive Dylan Caron, a right-handed defenseman from Victoriaville, Quebec. Caron, born in 2008, is currently playing for the Trois-Rivières Estacades in the QMAAA.

Drafted in the 3rd round of last year's QMJHL Draft by Blainville, Caron has posted 2 goals and 10 assists for 12 points this season, along with a solid +7 rating.

Along with Caron, the Islanders also receive a 3rd round pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft and a 2nd round pick in 2027. These picks add considerable value to the Islanders' future, providing the team with more opportunities to add top-tier talent to the roster in the coming years.

"Trades are a difficult part of our business and these transactions were no different. [This] deal was simply too strong to pass up in terms of draft pick value," said Head Coach & GM Jim Hulton. "It helps restock our draft board which is an essential part of building our future. We wish Egor much success in the future and are grateful for his contributions to the Islanders."

A Substantial Return

The Islanders are getting a significant return for Goriunov, especially considering he was acquired at the end of last season for just a 5th round pick. His strong play on the Island, including a red-hot month of December with 9 points in 5 games, has clearly elevated his value.

The acquisition of Caron, along with two high draft picks, highlights how much the Islanders are building for the future. This trade adds depth to their prospect pool and strengthens the foundation for years to come. Tickets are on sale now at purchase.eastlinkcentrepei.com/Events.

