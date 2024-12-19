Eagles Trade Prospect Sabourin to Victoriaville for Picks

December 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have traded 2024 second round draft pick Xavier Sabourin to the Victoriaville Tigres in exchange for a second round draft pick in 2025 and a second round draft pick in 2026.

Sabourin, 16, was selected 27th overall in June's entry draft and currently plays U18 AAA in Quebec with the Châteauguay Grenadiers where he has scored 27 points in 26 games so far this season.

Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier said "already having guys like Samuel Boyer, the leading scorer in the Quebec league, Sam Rocca, the leading scoring in the New Brunswick-PEI league, Jacob Hartlin, a top scorer in Nova Scotia, plus guys like Hugo Charron and Derek Andrews in our system, we have a lot of good young talent coming up. We have so many quality forwards that we think this offer was too good to pass on"

