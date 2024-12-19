Eagles Acquire 19-Year-Old Goalie Alexis Cournoyer from Drakkar

December 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Today, Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced the club has acquired 19-year-old goaltender Alexis Cournoyer from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in exchange for a 9th round draft pick in 2026.

Cournoyer (Trois-Rivières, QC) was drafted in 2021 by the Drakkar and currently plays with the Truro Bearcats in the Maritime Junior Hockey League.

"We needed someone for the time being while Jakub Milota is away at the world juniors. Alexis is 19-years-old and it could be his last shot to play in this league," said Couturier. "Our scouts think he is one of, if not the best goalie in junior A in the Maritimes so we are excited to give him an opportunity to prove himself."

Cournoyer stands 6 foot 4, 205lbs and currently holds a .927 save percentage and a 2.83 goals against average in 21 starts this season.

Recently, Cournoyer was named the MHL's goalie of the month in November and recorded his first career shutout on Dec. 18.

Cohen Lesperance-Spack, who has been with the Eagles for the past two weeks, has been reassigned to the Cornwall Colts in the CCHL in Ontario.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.