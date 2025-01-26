Islanders Knock off Memorial Cup Hosts

January 26, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders continued their red-hot streak in 2025, defeating the Rimouski Oceanic 6-3 in front of an energized crowd at the Eastlink Centre on Sunday afternoon for Kids Run the Show Day.

The Islanders have now won eight of their last ten games, proving they are a force to be reckoned with in the QMJHL as they knock off the Memorial Cup hosts.

1st Period: Strong Start for the Isles

The game began with intensity, as the Islanders came out firing against a talented Rimouski team featuring six NHL draftees, including Eriks Mateiko, who was recently acquired from Saint John.

The physical play set the tone early, with both teams exchanging big hits and creating opportunities.

Charlottetown's penalty kill, which was excellent in their previous game, shone once again. Midway through the 1st period, Kyle Powers capitalized on a shorthanded breakaway, burying the puck to give the Isles a 1-0 lead.

Despite Rimouski outshooting Charlottetown 12-8 in the opening frame, the Islanders held firm, ending the period on a high note with a lead and momentum.

2nd Period: A Back-and-Forth Battle

The 2nd period began with a flurry of action, as Rimouski tied the game just 30 seconds into the frame during 4-on-4 play. The Oceanic quickly took the lead off a fortunate bounce behind the Islanders' net, with Alexandre Blais making it 2-1.

The Islanders, however, refused to back down. Will Shields brought the crowd to its feet, scoring off a rebound to tie the game 2-2. Moments later, Marcus Kearsey unleashed a rocket from the point on the power play, putting the Isles back in front 3-2.

With the Oceanic struggling to stay disciplined, Charlottetown capitalized again on the man advantage. Simon Hughes benefitted from a Rimouski defender accidentally deflecting the puck into his own net, extending the Islanders' lead to 4-2.

Blais answered late in the period for Rimouski with his second goal, making it 4-3 heading into the final frame. It was a dramatic 2nd period that had fans on their feet.

3rd Period: Sealing the Win

The final period was a defensive chess match, with the Islanders showcasing their resilience and goaltender Nicolas Ruccia standing tall. Despite playing their third game in three days, Rimouski pushed hard, outshooting Charlottetown 35-28 overall.

With just under 2 minutes to go, Rimouski pulled their goalie in a desperate attempt to tie the game. Anthony Flanagan scored on the empty net to secure the win. Moments later, Ethan Montroy added another empty-net goal for good measure, making the final score 6-3.

Standout Performances

Simon Hughes led the way for the Islanders with a goal and an assist, earning him the 1st star of the game. Thomas Sirman, who picked up two assists, was named the 2nd star.

Ruccia delivered another solid performance in net, keeping the Oceanic's high-powered offense at bay during critical moments.

What's Next for the Isles

With this statement win against the Memorial Cup hosts, the Islanders have solidified their status as legitimate contenders. Now boasting an 8-2 record in their last ten games, Charlottetown is firing on all cylinders as they continue their march toward the playoffs.

The Isles will look to keep the momentum going in a road-trip through Quebec, riding the confidence of a team that has proven it can compete with the league's best.

