Eagles Blank Sags Sunday at the Nest

January 26, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A three goal second period paced the Cape Breton Eagles to a 4-0 victory over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens on Sunday afternoon in Sydney.

- Jacob Newcombe scored a pair of even strength goals and added an assist, while Joey Henneberry (who also had an assist) & Xavier Daigle scored power play markers. Tomas Lavoie chipped in two assists in the win.

- Alexis Cournoyer stopped all 21 shots in recording the shutout, while Raphaël Précourt stopped 27 of 31 shots in the loss. For the second consecutive game, Cape Breton West Islanders goaltender Jake Poirier served as the Eagles backup with Jakub Milota out due to injury.

It was a game that was a bit slow finding its footing, with few shots in the opening minutes, and no goals in the opening period even when the shots started to come. The first period was played entirely five on five with the exception of a single unsuccessful power play for each side.

The Eagles power play wasn't to be denied in the second period, though. Past the halfway mark of regulation Henneberry dangled through the middle of the Chicoutimi zone, moved it to Newcombe on the side boards who threaded back to Henneberry for a backhand goal over Précourt.

Newcombe's first goal came in a goal mouth scramble when the puck snuck out of Précourt's gear after a scrum. It was called no goal on the ice, but a quick review deemed it to be a good goal. The Eagles added further insurance on the power play before period's end when an Xavier Daigle shot blasted by the Chicoutimi goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

A chippy third period saw the Eagles score the only goal- another Newcombe goal that would go to review, this one called a goal on the ice. Newcombe came in on a break, was denied by Précourt only to have the puck bounce off of his upper body and over the goal line. It was the final tally of the day as the Eagles skated to a 4-0 win.

The Eagles will finish their three game home stand on Thursday- it's CBU Night at the Nest! The Eagles will host the league leading Moncton Wildcats and their seven NHL drafted players, including Calgary prospect Etienne Morin.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/0Sl7M They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 1 assist

2. Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton) 21 saves on 21 shots

3. Joey Henneberry (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Cole Burbidge (injury), Jakub Milota (injury) Ales Zielinski (injury), Carson Griffin, Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Chicoutimi: Peteris Bulans (injury), Connor Haynes (injury), Lucas LeBlanc

Final Shots On Goal: 31-21 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Chicoutimi Power Play: 2/4

