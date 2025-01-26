Robinson Closes the Door on the Mooseheads

January 26, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads had their 2-game winning streak snapped on home ice on Sunday afternoon in a 4-1 loss to the rival Saint John Sea Dogs in front of 9,107 fans at Scotiabank Centre.

Goalie Justin Robinson was the difference in the outcome by stopping 38-of-39 shots for the visitors. His counterpart at the other end was equally impressive as Jacob Steinman made 34 saves for the Herd but allowed a deflected goal by rookie Dylan Rozzi at the 13:08 mark of the third period. Defenceman Benjamin Amyot sent a slap pass wide of the net and right onto the tape of Rozzi who potted it for the game-winner.

The final score was slightly misleading as Zachary Morin scored a pair of empty net goals as time ticked down in regulation. The Mooseheads jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second period when 16-year-old Will Bent scored his second goal in as many games by driving across the crease and waiting out Robinson before lifting the puck over his outstretched left pad. Shawn Carrier and Owen Phillips had the assists.

Halifax fired plenty of rubber at the Saint John goalie but puck possession in the crucial third period proved to be the difference as the Dogs dictated the play more often than not.

The Mooseheads played without injured defencemen Carlos Handel and Mathieu Taillefer who are dealing with upper body injuries, while forward Cade Moser remains week-to-week with his upper body injury. Blueliner Ryan Fletcher was called up from the Valley Wildcats of the Maritime Junior Hockey League for the contest.

The team will embark on their final road trip through the province of Quebec this week when they head out on the bus on Tuesday morning. The Moose will play in Baie-Comeau on Thursday, Chicoutimi on Friday and finish in Quebec City on Saturday. The next home game at Scotiabank Centre is set for Friday, February 7th at 7pm against Blainville-Boisbriand while Halifax will host Mooseheads Fight Cancer Night against Acadie-Bathurst on Saturday, February 8th at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

