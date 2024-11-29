Islanders Kick off Quebec Road Trip with Convincing 5-2 Win Over Shawinigan

November 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders started their three-game road trip through Quebec with a statement 5-2 victory over the Shawinigan Cataractes on Friday night. It was a team effort full of grit, timely scoring, and stellar goaltending, setting the tone for the weekend ahead.

It was a memorable night for Logan Biser, who made his Islanders debut after recovering from a leg injury that sidelined him for the first half of the season. Biser, who spent last season with Switzerland's ZSC Lions U17 team, wasted no time making an impact, throwing a couple of big hits early to announce his arrival.

The Islanders started the game with plenty of energy, outshooting Shawinigan 6-2 through the first 8 minutes.

Despite a fluke goal from Éli Baillargeon that gave the Cataractes the lead, Charlottetown quickly responded. D Owen Conrad blasted a shot from the point off a slick pass from Matt Butler to tie the game 1-1.

Charlottetown's physical play continued to frustrate Shawinigan, when a big hit from Nikita Voyaga lead to a powerplay late in the period.

With less than a second remaining, Thomas Sirman scored his 1st goal as an Islander, assisted by Egor Goriunov and Butler. The Isles went into the intermission up 2-1, with momentum firmly on their side.

The Islanders carried their energy into the 2nd period, quickly extending their lead to 3-1 when Will Shields buried a rebound. Butler picked up his 3rd assist of the night, while Goriunov notched his 2nd helper.

Although a weird bounce allowed Matvei Gridin to cut the deficit to 3-2, Charlottetown's penalty kill shone. Going 4-for-4 during a penalty-filled middle frame.

Donald Hickey made key saves to maintain the Islanders' lead, continuing his impressive rookie season in net.

With a one-goal advantage heading into the 3rd, the Islanders played disciplined defensive hockey, limiting Shawinigan's chances. Late in the period, Kyle Powers sealed the game with a terrific effort, bursting down the wing and firing a shot past Cataractes goaltender Félix Hamel to make it 4-2

An empty-net, powerplay goal from Sirman-his 2nd of the night-put the finishing touch on a 5-2 victory.

Charlottetown went 2-for-3 on the powerplay and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, showcasing excellence in special teams play.

With their first win of the weekend secured, the Islanders will head to Drummondville on Saturday to face the Voltigeurs at 5 p.m. before wrapping up their road trip on Sunday against the Victoriaville Tigres.

After winning 6 of our last 10 games, the Islanders appear to be finding their stride. This victory against Shawinigan is an encouraging start as they look to climb the standings in the second half of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.