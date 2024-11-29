Eagles Fall to Titan in Road Trip Opener

November 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two second period goals from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan broke a scoreless draw en route to a 3-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles Friday night. Emile Perron helped pace the Bathurst attack with three assists.

- Lucas Romeo scored the Eagles lone goal, a power play marker in the third period.

- Josh Fleming picked up the win, stopping 27 of 28 shots. Jakub Milota took the loss, stopping 38 of 41.

- Eagles forward Cam Squires missed the contest as he was serving a one game suspension for slewfooting. The Eagles regained the services of Romeo, Rory Pilling, and Logan Quinn who had all missed time due to injury.

Neither team was able to generate much in terms of chances in the early going, although the Eagles did outshoot the Titan 4-0 in the first five minutes. The game was played all five on five until the twelfth minute, when Cape Breton's Émile Ricard & Bathurst's Blake Pilgrim Edwards were both whistled for tripping. The four on four did not produce any goals, nor did the first Eagle power play of the game when Tyler Wood was given a late penalty.

The Titan took control of the game in the middle stanza, outshooting the Eagles 21-8. The breakthrough came at the 5:29 mark when Colby Huggan scored from the side of the goal after some sustained pressure. The home side added to the lead with a short handed marker- breaking through the middle of the ice, Mathieu St-Onge passed from the left wing to Blake Pilgrim-Edwards who sped in to beat MIlota.

Bathurst took the momentum into the third period and a goal by Noah Laberge made the score 3-0. The Eagles pushed back in the later stages, and had a big opportunity when Wood was given a double minor for high sticking. The Titan killed off the first half of the penalty, but Romeo was able to redirect a point shot past Fleming to break the shutout and give the Eagles some life.

There was another power play opportunity in the final two minutes when Harry Clements was sent off, and with Milota on the bench it created a six on four. But the Eagles could pull no closer and Bathurst secured the victory.

The Eagles are next in action tomorrow for the rematch- and their final meeting between the two teams in Bathurst this season. Puck drop is 4 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/MM9E9 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Emile Perron (Acadie-Bathurst) 3 assists, 3 shots

2. Blake Pilgrim-Edwards (Acadie-Bathurst) short handed goal, 3 shots

3. Noah Laberge (Acadie-Bathurst) 1 goal, 3 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Noah Larochelle (injury), Cam Squires (suspension), Aiden McCullough, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Acadie-Bathurst: Alexandre Lallier (suspension),Biagio Jr Daniele, Léo Gauthier, Jaydezn Lazare

Final Shots On Goal: 41-28 in favour of Acadie-Bathurst

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/6

Acadie-Bathurst Power Play: 0/1

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.