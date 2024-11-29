Islanders Hit the Road for Three-In-Three in Quebec

The Charlottetown Islanders embark on a challenging 3-game road trip this weekend in Quebec, taking on the Shawinigan Cataractes, Drummondville Voltigeurs, and Victoriaville Tigres in a packed schedule.

With 3 games in 3 days, the Isles will need to dig deep and bring their best effort to secure crucial points.

The action begins tonight in Shawinigan at 8 PM. The Islanders head into the game after splitting two well-played matchups with Saint John last weekend.

On Friday, the Isles lit the lamp in a dominant win over a tough Sea Dogs team while Saturday was a different story. As Saint John's Charles-Edward Gravel delivered a shutout to hold off Charlottetown's attack.

Donald Hickey and Nicolas Ruccia have been stellar between the pipes for the Isles, providing the backbone of recent success. Up front, Charlottetown will look to Egor Goriunov, Matt Butler, and Will Shields to continue their strong offensive play.

Shawinigan enters tonight's game riding a 2-game winning streak after defeating Halifax 4-0 and Cape Breton 5-2, both on the road. The Cataractes are full of confidence and will be a tough test for the Isles in the weekend opener.

Felix Lacerte leads the Cataractes with 15 goals on the season and the Isles will need to be on the top of their game to keep his efforts out of the net tonight.

Islanders' F Logan Biser has been practicing with the team and his return to the lineup is imminent with a chance of him playing this weekend away in Quebec. Biser is incredibly eager to get back on the ice to join the boys for the second half of the season.

From Guelph, ON, Biser spent last season with the ZSC Lions U-17 in Switzerland where he netted 9 goals and racked up 6 assists in his 36 games there. Fans can be excited for the prospect of adding more firepower to the Islanders forward core!

FOLLOW ALONG! As the Islanders follow up tonight's game with a trip to Drummondville on Saturday at 5 PM and finish the weekend in Victoriaville on Sunday at 5 PM.

