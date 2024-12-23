Islanders Collaborate with Local 13-Year Old Artist on Hockey Cards

The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to announce the release of a brand-new, limited edition series of hockey cards. Each showcasing custom designs by an incredibly talented young artist.

The cards, which feature designs of some of your favorite Islanders players, were created by 13-year-old Jack Jollimore, a local artist, athlete, and student of the game from Springbrook, PEI.

"I always see the Tim Hortons cards and wanted to create my own," said Jack. "It was a great way to learn who all the players are."

Jack is currently a member of the Mid Isle Matrix U15 Major AAA team, and is not only a promising young athlete, but also a huge fan of the Charlottetown Islanders.

"I'm a big Islander's fan," he said. "That run that they had, when they when to the finals in Shewinigan I was there. Pretty much went to every finals and semi finals game, I was a big fan that year."

"I remember meeting Cormier and Simoneau, that was pretty cool."

His passion for both hockey and art shines through in his vibrant, detailed card designs that capture the spirit of the team and its players.

Islanders Goalie Nicolas Ruccia said, "I can't believe how much detail he put into it. It looks just like my old mask."

"Jack's designs are unreal." said Captain Marcus Kearsey. "I can't wait to get my hands on one of those [cards]."

Why did you chose these players to draw for your cards?

"Well it's great to see Island representation with Campbell and the Ruccia trade was a big one," said Jack.

Jack's work has already gained attention on his Instagram @jollyjackdraws, where fans can see more of his impressive creations.

"We're so thrilled to have Jack's incredible talent featured in this limited edition card series," said Charlottetown Islanders President of Operations Jason MacLean. "Not only does Jack have an exceptional eye for detail, but his charisma and energy really bring these cards to life."

These limited edition cards will be available exclusively in the Islanders team store, and with only a select number being released, they're expected to go fast. Whether you're a collector, a fan of Jack's work, or just looking for a unique Islanders memento, these cards are a must-have.

"I've sold cards before, in my dad shop growing up and that was a nice way to get into the business. Showing my designs and sharing ones I've done in past years. I really love doing it."

Make sure to check out more of Jack's work and follow his artistic journey on Instagram @jollyjackdraws. Check out the Isles Shop in-person at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown or online to add these fantastic, hand-drawn cards to your collection!

