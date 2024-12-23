Eagles Trade Goalie Prospect Labbé to Sherbrooke for 12th Round Pick

December 23, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced today the club has traded 18-year-old goaltender Luc-Antoine Labbé to the Sherbrooke Phoenix in exchange for a 12th round draft pick in 2025.

Labbe,(Ste-Marie-de-Beauce, QC) was drafted by the Eagles in the 8th round, 142nd overall in the 2022 QMJHL entry draft.

This season, Labbé has played with the Cégep Beauce-Appalaches Condors of the QJHL where he has amounted a .926 save percentage and a 2.45 goals against average in 19 starts.

"It is always our goal in this league to give players the opportunity to showcase themselves and to have somewhere to play. With Sherbrooke, Luc-Antoine has that opportunity so we wish him the best of luck with his new team," said Couturier.

