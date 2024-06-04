Islanders Acquire 20-Year-Old Russian Goriunov from Tigres

June 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

On Tuesday morning, General Manager Jim Hulton announced the Islanders' acquisition of 20-year-old Russian Egor Goriunov. The Islanders will send a fifth-round pick in 2026 to the Victoriaville Tigres in exchange for the overage import.

Goriunov, a native of Moscow, Russia, stands at six-foot-two and weighs 190 lbs. He's spent the last three seasons with the Tigres where he's dressed for 193 regular season contests. Across 63 games this past season, the big-bodied forward recorded a career-high 29 goals. He also posted 19 assists, tying his previous season-high for a total of 48 points, giving him his best QMJHL season yet.

Originally selected 97th overall by the Tigres during the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Goriunov spent his time on ice with Atlant Mytishchi in Russia. He spent time at the U-17 and U-18 level in 2020-21 putting up consistent stats; he also captained his U-16 team the season prior.

"His size, experience and scoring; he's a guy that plays hard in all areas of the ice. A straight line, north-south player who our fans will grow to appreciate," said Hulton on what prompted the Islanders to make this deal.

The Islanders have had some great European talent come through the Eastlink Centre. Nikita Alexandrov, Filip Chlapik and Jakub Brabenec all had successful QMJHL careers and success in hockey afterward. So, how does Egor Goriunov compare to past European players?

"Egor will bring a higher physical presence than past import players," said Hulton.

Hulton and the Islanders coaching staff made it a point early into this offseason to add some bigger players to help provide a strong on-ice impact.

"The playoff experience of the past two years reminded us of the importance of size, skill and experience. With the uncertainty of the import draft, we decided to trade for a known commodity in Egor," said Hulton.

Fans will get their first look at Goriunov when Islanders camp opens in mid-August.

