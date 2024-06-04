Eagles Complete Three Deals During Tuesday Trade Window

June 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Today, the Cape Breton Eagles were amongst the most active teams across the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League during the league's first trade period since January.

Earlier this afternoon, teams were granted access to complete trades between 10am and 1pm ATD. Of the deals done today, three were made by the Eagles.

Tuesday trade deals:

Eagles trade the #212 pick in this year's draft to the Victoriaville Tigres. This trade completes the Noah Larochelle exchange from December 30, 2023.

Eagles trade their third round pick, #49 in this year's draft to Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. This trade completes the exchange of Charles Boutin from July 2, 2022.

Eagles acquire a 2025 2nd round pick from the Gatineau Olympiques in exchange for a 2025 3rd round pick.

If needed, the next trade window will begin on Thursday, June 6 between 830am and 930am.

Trading will then open at 8PM on Friday once the first round of the QMJHL draft begins in Moncton.

