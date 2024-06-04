The 2024 QMJHL Draft to Air Live on Eastlink and TVA Sports

June 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast will take place on June 7 and 8 at Moncton's Avenir Centre.

The first round will begin this Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Atlantic and will broadcast live on Eastlink and TVA Sports.

Rounds 2 to 14 will take place on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern / 9:30 a.m. Atlantic, and fans will be able to catch them on both Eastlink and CHL TV.

