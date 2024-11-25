Irwin Simon Talks Renovations, Attendance, NCAA and More

Ahead of the Eagles Saturday night matchup with the Shawinigan Cataractes at Centre 200 in Sydney this past weekend, Cape Breton Eagles majority owner Irwin Simon sat down with radio broadcaster Pat McNeil in Centre 200's Blue Lobster lounge to chat about building renovations, this year's team and to answer some fan questions.

What brings you to Cape Breton this particular weekend?

"Cape Breton is a part of life every day. When you're born here and grow up here, it is always a part of your life. I am talking with the Eagles staff on a daily basis and watching every game. I am here today because I love to be here and I want to watch some great hockey"

This is one of the first times you have had the chance to really check out the new renovations in Centre 200, how happy are you with those and what other renovations do you want to see down the road?

"Not all the renovations (are done) but it's a start. Its great to see a brand new score board and ring...the sound system, some say its too loud, some say its not but if you look at the scoreboard we had before, you never really knew the score because the lights always didn't work. This is a 40-year-old building. Joey (Haddad) and I met today with mayor (Cecil) Clarke today and there are lots of plans. After 40 years there are some upgrades that need to happen. This all about coming here for some great entertainment. Being able to come down town and have supper and make a night out of it. I love bringing people together. I was going over some stuff today with the mayor and he said there are 108,000 people in Cape Breton. People are moving back and the younger generation is staying here. Centre 200 is so important in bringing everyone together and that's something I want to do. I want it to be a fun place to come. There are so many upgrades that Paul MacDonald and his team are trying. I know it's frustrating how long you have to wait in concessions, so there is so much to do. But also I want to make sure we have a winning hockey team. I think our record at this time is the same as it was last year but I do believe we have a much better team than we did last year. I feel good about the team we have, could there be some trades at Christmas time? They are always looking at different trades and the great draft choices we have. We have 25 people who work for the Eagles, it's a big operation to put together a team. We take responsibility for the boys, their education, their housing and all in hopes that they get drafted some day. What used to happen is when you got drafted to Cape Breton you didn't want to come. And that doesn't happen anymore. I can't thank the billets enough for letting the boys into their families. We have to want to build something where players will want to come and play here and live in Cape Breton. And we have seen that as the team has changed in recent years.

With the recent changes to the NCAA rules, do you anticipate the Eagles having more of an American presence on this team in the coming years?

This team wont be all Americans next season I can tell you that. The rules have changed dramatically and with that there are a lot of good American players that can come to our training camp. I think it's great we have access to them. Still today, the majority of NHL players are Canadian though. I love when we have Nova Scotia and Cape Breton players on this team as well, that is an important aspect that I want to make sure stays.

How often do you work with general manager Sylvain Couturier and how hands are you with daily decisions?

We talk after almost every game. There have been some hard talks this year. This is something that is very important to us. You have to invest into the team, and we have done that tremendously this year. We bought a new bus, over a million dollars. We have some incredible talent this year. Thanks very much to our session ticket holders, our tickets are up this year. Our advertising is up this year which is big from a community stand point.

Attendance is up league wide, do you talk with other owners? What seems to be the common denominator for the success this season?

Hockey Canada has been through some lawsuits and criticism the last few years and I think a lot of people have been turned away by them, there has been a lot of change of those in charge but at the end of the day we still have some great hockey. There is lots of debates about fighting and things like that but the main thing is, how do you make it affordable. I live in New York, it's over $400 to go to a Rangers game but coming here, I think our prices are very reasonable and offer some good value. These are future NHL stars. The fans are key to us, although we haven't played as well as we should have, they are really the seventh player for us.

Fan Questions:

Do you plan to partner up with the CBRM for any future projects?

Number one, I believe in a partnership and with that there has to private money put into these things. There is a lot of private money and no CBRM money that goes into the Eagles today. We have a lease and pay to be here. If the Eagles weren't here, who else would be in this building? Unless there are a certain amount of people in this building there is no break even. Would I partner? Absolutely. Governments change and ultimately, hockey is a business too. If it was absolutely right I would 100 per cent invest along with the city and I think a lot of teams out there own their own rinks. That way you have to bring the fans and there is a commitment there. It shouldn't be the tax payers that have to be taxed because of the inefficiencies of the city running it. There has to be change.

Is there a possibility fans can expect any upgrades to concessions?

Last night I watched people who bought tickets to a hockey game, spend a lot of their night waiting in line at the concessions. It's not right. If I ran the building today it would be different. It is something that was brought up with the mayor and with Paul MacDonald. Its frustrating.

What renovations would you like to see from your own vision?

There is a plan being put together to identify what are the necessities. Firstly, concessions. Second, is seats. We have to put more comfortable seats in here. We have to clean up the building, there is dressing room renovations as well, there is lots going on right now. The most important was the clock and sound system, now concessions is number one. Where our offices are, there used to be a bar and restaurant. Maybe we can use that space again.

What about the railings in the lower bowl?

Yes that is important. I will let that be known. But also, it's important for you fans as well to let your councillors know your needs. Mayor Clarke is very, very supportive of Centre 200.

