Team of the Week Named for Week 10

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between November 18 and 24 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Justin Carbonneau | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-5G-2A, +6

Julius Sumpf | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-6G-1A, +5

Mavrick Lachance | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-2G-3A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Jonathan Prud'homme | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-0G-4A, +2

Marc-Olivier Beaudry | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 3GP-0G-3A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Riley Mercer | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2-0-0-0, .973%, 1.00, 1 SO

