Justin Carbonneau Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The most recent player to earn Videotron Player of the Week honors in the QMJHL is Blainville-Boisbriand Armada winger Justin Carbonneau. In a pair of games, the Levis, Quebec native, who receives these accolades on his 18th birthday, scored five times and added a pair of assists as the Armada went 2-1-0-0 last week to remain within striking distance of top spot in the West Division.

On Wednesday night, Carbonneau and the Armada travelled to Rimouski in what would turn out to be a low-scoring affair that saw the Océanic skate away with a 2-1 win. Carbonneau got things going early on however, scoring his team's only goal of the game at the 7:42 mark of the opening frame, all while providing a team-high five shots on goal by the time the final buzzer went off.

On Friday night at home, Carbonneau scored in the first period, providing the Armada the lead for the first time on the evening. He would then cap off the scoring with just over six minutes remaining in the third frame in his club's 6-3 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Carbonneau, who would finish with a +3 rating on the night, was named the game's first star.

The third-year forward would be selected first star the following afternoon, once again at home, thanks to taking part in all of his team's offense against Val-d'Or. His two-goal, two-assist performance was undoubtedly the difference maker in a 4-2 Armada triumph over the Foreurs. It was Carbonneau's second four-point game of the season, tying his career best in the 'Q'.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2022 QMJHL Draft by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Carbonneau has spent much of the past three campaigns in Blainville, where he currently sits tied for the league lead with 38 points through 24 games.

He will also be putting the scouting world on notice as the NHL Entry Draft prospect will suit up in the 2024 CHL-USA Prospects Challenge this week.

