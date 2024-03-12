IronPigs Debut Redesigned and Refreshed Copa Identities

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to unveil their redesigned Coquís brand as well as a refreshed cap color for their Mamajuana identity as part of the Copa de la Díversion.

The first Copa identity that the IronPigs debuted in 2019, the Lehigh Valley Coquís, have quickly come to help symbolize the prominent Puerto Rican community located in the Lehigh Valley. The new Coquís design debuts a new logo, colorway, cap, and jersey for the 2024 season. The new logo still utilizes the ever-present Coquí frog, but this time displayed in a playful manner strumming a cuatro (the national instrument of Puerto Rico). Much like how the Cuatro is the national instrument of Puerto Rico, the Coquís and the sound it produces are national icons. Together, the cuatro and Coquís on the logo produce the music of Puerto Rico.

The new colorway of both the jersey and cap is reflective of the Puerto Rican flag, utilizing red, white, and blue as the primary palette. The cap is two-tone with blue on the head and a red bill with the Coquís logo displayed prominently on the front. The jersey combines the IronPigs color scheme with that of the Coquís, with an IronPigs navy base on the chest and front while the sleeves are reminiscent of the blue of the Puerto Rican flag with red trim accented by white at the end of the sleeves. Coquís is displayed prominently across the front of the jersey with red piping up the center.

A prime cultural symbol of Puerto Rican heritage, the Coquís derives its name from the distinct mating call it uses. A popular refrain from people of Puerto Rican descent is "Soy de aquí como el Coquí" which roughly translates to "I'm from here like the Coquí" or "I'm as Puerto Rican as a Coquí."

The Mamajuana cap has received a color refresh as well. After debuting last year to much fanfare, this year the Mamajuana cap will be a striking red similar to the red of the flag of the Dominican Republic. With the Mamajuana logo strutting across the front of the cap outlined in white and accented with blue on the red primary, the official drink of the Dominican Republic comes to life, honoring the significant Dominican population and heritage of the Lehigh Valley.

Mamajuana is considered one of the first distilled spirits in the Americas. Created more than 500 years ago by the native Taínos as an herbal tea, it was later -- with the arrival of Spanish explorers -- combined with European alcohol, creating the Mamajuana we know today.

When the IronPigs debuted their Mamajuana identity last year, the organization became the first in Minor League baseball to have two Copa identities.

New apparel from both Copa identities are on sale now and can be purchased online at shopironpigs.com or by stopping by the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs begin their season on March 29th at 6:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park against the Worcester Red Sox. The first Coquís game of the season is April 14th at 1:35 p.m. against the Durham Bulls, which features a youth Coquís jersey giveaway sponsored by Commonwealth Charter Academy and the first Mamajuana game of the season is April 28th at 1:35 p.m. against the Charlotte Knights. The IronPigs Coquís and Mamajuana games are part of their 2024 Hispanic Heritage Series presented by Visions Federal Credit Union. Tickets for all Coquís and Mamajuana games are on sale now and can be purchased at ironpigsbaseball.com or by stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park.

