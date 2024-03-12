4th Annual "Rich Gedman Golf Tournament," Presented by the Hanover Insurance Group, Set for Monday, May 13, at the Haven Country Club

WORCESTER, MA - The fourth annual "Rich Gedman Golf Tournament," presented by the Hanover Insurance Group, benefiting the WooSox Foundation, is scheduled for Monday, May 13, at the Haven Country Club in Boylston, MA. Worcester Red Sox players and coaches will participate again this year.

Fans can register now at WooSoxFoundation.org/Golf.

Foursomes can register for $1,500, tee signage is $750, and the Wepa Ticket is $125, which includes raffle tickets, mulligans, and all on-course activities.

The registration fee per foursome includes green fees, cart fees for 18 holes (sponsored by Assumption University), a hot barbeque lunch, a buffet-style dinner, two drink tickets per golfer, and a complimentary WooSox swag bag. The raffle will provide opportunities for special gifts, memorabilia, and exclusive experiences.

The day will begin at 10:30 a.m. with registration. Golf will be played in a traditional scramble format with a 12 p.m. shotgun start. The buffet dinner reception, sponsored by the Carr Financial Group, will begin at 6 p.m. in the dining room. A cash bar will be available.

The Haven Country Club, located at 369 Cross Street, is a private country club featuring a gorgeous 18-hole, par-72, 6,800-yard course.

The "WooSox Foundation Golf Tournament," presented by the Hanover Insurance Group, was renamed last year to honor WooSox hitting coach and Red Sox Hall of Famer Rich Gedman. "Geddy" received the Foundation's first "Diamond Sports" award at the inaugural WooSox Foundation Honors Gala in 2022 for his dedication to supporting youth athletics in the community.

As the philanthropic arm of the WooSox, the Foundation seeks to make dreams come true for families in Worcester and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with a dedicated focus on its four pillars: Education, Social Justice, Conquering Cancer, and Diamond Sports. To learn more about the WooSox Foundation's programs and initiatives, visit WooSoxFoundation.org.

