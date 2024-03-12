Gwinnett Stripers Announce Updates to Coolray Field for 15th Season

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In advance of the Home Opener on April 2, the Gwinnett Stripers announced today the updates, additions, and new initiatives that fans will experience at Coolray Field in 2024.

New Ballpark Spaces:

Coca-Cola Front Porch - Created in partnership with Coca-Cola, this 150-person hospitality space will feature fantastic views from behind home plate, fast and convenient entry just steps from the main gate, and elevated food service provided right within the space. The Coca-Cola Front Porch is slated to open in early May.

Artist rendering of the new Coca-Cola Front Porch, opening this spring.

Home Plate Box 4Topps - In front of the Coca-Cola Front Porch will be eight new 4Topps Tables, available for full-season memberships.

Artist rendering of the new 4Topps Tables, opening this spring.

Concourse Suite - Located right off the main concourse down the first base line, this open-air Suite is perfect for smaller groups of up to 12 people.

Magnolia Courtyard - The group space for 20-300 guests located in center field has a new name, which continues Coolray Field's tribute to the iconic magnolia tree in center field at Ponce de Leon Park, former home of Atlanta Crackers.

Boat Retail Location - A real wooden boat transforms into a satellite merchandise location down the third base line. It will feature a variety of items and serve to alleviate long lines in Bobby's Tackle Shop. Open primarily on weekends, this location will also be available on select weeknights.

Ballpark Improvements & Upgrades:

Entrance Marquee Board - The corner of Buford Drive and Braves Avenue will be illuminated with a brand-new LED Marquee Board from Daktronics, greeting arriving fans and informing drivers of upcoming promotions and events at Coolray Field.

Outfield Wall - To enhance the safety of Stripers and visiting team players, the entire outfield wall has been replaced with new padding.

Sound System - For the first time in Coolray Field history, the sound system has received an upgrade. State-of-the-art speakers have been installed throughout the seating bowl and concourse by Danley Sound Labs.

Suite Level Improvements - Fans enjoying Stripers baseball from Coolray Field's Luxury Suites will enjoy an entirely updated Suite Level with polished concrete floors, brighter LED lighting, a fresh blue and gray paint scheme, and revamped historical displays.

The updated look of Coolray Field's Suite Lounge & Bar.

New Fan Initiatives:

Earlier Entry on Saturdays - Fans will be permitted to enter Coolray Field two (2) hours prior to first pitch for all Saturday games this season. Previously, gates opened one (1) hour prior to first pitch on Saturdays. This earlier entry will help to alleviate lines for Premium Giveaways and celebrity meet-and-greets.

Coolray T-Shirt Tuesdays: Famous Gwinnett alumni like Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, and Matt Tuiasosopo will feature on collectible t-shirts available to the first 500 fans on select Tuesday games, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling. Each one of the Stripers' five jerseys will be represented.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For more information on Memberships, Groups, Suites, and more, visit GoStripers.com.

