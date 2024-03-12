It's One Giant Block Party for All 75 Saints Home Games in 2024

ST. PAUL, MN - Providing our fans with laughs over the course of a few hours at the ballpark is a Labor of Love. The jokes come at you Swift and make your head bobble in all directions. Even when we hit the Dog Days of the season our promotional presentation is worthy of the finest Sweet Sixteen party. As we open the gates for the 10th season at CHS Field we promise our fans 75 days of Marvelous ideas that will make each and every one of you feel Special. Whether it's giveaways, celebrity appearances, or unique ideas the St. Paul Saints will make this a summer to remember in 2024.

Opening Weekend: Friday, March 29 & Saturday, March 30 vs Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 6:37 p.m./2:07 p.m. - Saints Hoodie Giveaway (2,000) presented by CHS

If this winter is any indication, you may get to hang on to our special giveaway until March of 2025, but this is Minnesota and the weather is a little unpredictable this time of the year. We're excited to have everyone back in the ballpark as we open our season with the earliest home game in franchise history. Come out on Friday and receive the Saints Baby Blue Hoodie and the Black and Blue Hoodie on Saturday, presented by CHS, to the first 2,000 people each night.

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 4:07 p.m. - Lowertown Block Party

We kick off the first full week of Saints home games throwing a party, Saints style. Come one, come all to the Lowertown area. Visit our pubs and restaurants, listen to our music, and join in the fun. You don't need to live or work in the Lowertown area to enjoy this day. We want people who know how to have fun. Skip out on work early because beginning at 2 p.m. come enjoy Happy Hour at the finest local establishments around the ballpark. Then, stroll into CHS Field, kick back, and let us do all the work as you enjoy baseball, laughs, and great company.

Friday, April 12 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - DJ Swiftie presented by Custom One

Let's just save everyone the embarrassment of making 20 different Taylor Swift musical puns in this description. The bottom line is, if you enjoy songs from the musical maven then you won't want to miss this night. The world-renowned DJ Swiftie brings his TayTay Dance party to CHS Field presented by Custom One. It's a show Taylor-Made for the ultimate fans. The themed dance party comes crafted around everyone's favorite Taylor songs that will have you dancing the night away. But wait, there's more. One lucky person will walk away with two tickets to her Miami show in October. For all the Swifties out there, this is a night where your Wildest Dreams come true (sorry we couldn't help ourselves).

Sunday, April 14 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Sensory Friendly Game presented by Fraser

This is one of those special games that you won't want to miss. It's for our friends that don't want to be overstimulated, and who among us couldn't use a nice relaxing day at the ballpark. Even the Saints can tone it down from time-to-time. All the fun and entertainment will continue taking place, but in a more mellow format. This is our Sensory-Friendly game as we partner with our friends from Fraser. While we love Lee Adams, Nicholas Leeman, and Rita Boersma, today we will have fewer announcements from them. We're also going to turn down the microphone and speakers from our normal 10 to a relaxing three or four. While we fully intend to use the video board, there will be fewer motion graphics. The team plans on hitting a lot of home runs, but we won't be firing the cannon. Mudonna loves hugging kids, but today she will wait for them to approach her. There will be two designated sections and two sensory-safe suites for those with sensory-processing needs. Fraser will be handing out fidget items and their support staff will be on site to provide assistance and education about sensory-processing needs. Fraser Sensory Kits will be available to be checked out from Fan Services and returned after the game. These kits contain sensory tools to modify the environment, so fans are better able to enjoy the game experience.

Sunday, April 28 vs. Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals), 2:07 p.m. - Peanuts Celebration with a Saints Peanuts Replica Jersey Giveaway (750)

Born in 1922 and raised in St. Paul, Charles Schulz is a local icon and was a gigantic baseball fan, even using the St. Paul Saints in a February 21, 1974 comic strip. Snoopy asks Woodstock who the starting shortstop was for the pennant-winning 1938 St. Paul Saints. You have to be a die-hard fan to know the answer, but without hesitation Woodstock answers, "Ollie Bejma." We honor Schulz and his incredible comic strip during our Peanuts Celebration. No need to say, "Good Grief" on this day, but feel free to bring your security blanket if it makes you feel better. We'll tickle the twine of our favorite Beethoven piece and watch everyone dance around. Who knows, maybe today is the day Charlie kicks the football. Saints players will wear specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off during the game. Be one of the first 750 fans in attendance and receive a Saints Peanuts replica jersey.

Sunday, May 5 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) presented by The Bulldog Lowertown, 2:07 p.m.; Tuesday, June 18 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) presented by PaintCare, 7:07 p.m.; Thursday, September 5 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Copa de la Diversion

"Copa de la Diversion" or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Enjoy the Twin Cities favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. Welcome Santos de San Pablo as the Saints wear their specialty jersey's. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of the mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The light blue uniform has the primary logo patch on the right sleeve and the "CHS Field" logo on the left sleeve. Across the chest of the uniform is "Santos de San Pablo" with the number, in orange, on the bottom left side of the uniform. On the back of the uniform is the nameplate at the top with the orange number just below. Blue sleeves have two yellow stripes while the blue socks have three yellow stripes. The Saints will wear their traditional white pants with a light blue belt.

Friday, May 17 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 6:37 p.m. - 40 Candles for 40 Years of John Hughes with the help of Gedde Watanabe who played Long Duk Dong in Sixteen Candles

No one navigated teenage adolescence on the big screen like John Hughes. His iconic movies like The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Pretty in Pink, and Some Kind of Wonderful are considered some of the great teenage movies of all time. It's his directorial debut, however, the movie that won almost unanimous praise when it was released as the reason we celebrate him today on the 40th anniversary of Sixteen Candles. Part your hair down the middle, prepare to be mystified by American food, and get ready for the gong sounds because Gedde Watanabe, who played Long Duk Dong, is crashing the party and we're all staying on the sofa.

Saturday, May 18 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:07 p.m. - Royce Lewis Bobblehead Giveaway presented by CHS (1,500)

He's the present and he's the future, but he's part of our past. He is only the third 1-1 draft pick in Minnesota Twins history and if his playoff power in 2023 is any indication, he's going to have a long and storied career. Of course, we're talking about a man whose Dad is a sommelier, his Mom is a softball player, and he owns more than 150 pairs of shoes, Royce Lewis. Join us for this special night where the first 1,500 fans in attendance receive a Royce Lewis bobblehead presented by CHS. Learn all about the California kid who is a career .324 hitter with 11 homers and 27 RBI and slashed .324/.407/.597 in just 46 games in a Saints uniform.

Wednesday, June 5 vs. Syracuse Mets (New York Mets), 7:07 p.m. - Pride Night presented by Cub

The inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community is extremely important. Pride Month takes place in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June, 1969. The goal is to uplift the voices of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate the culture, and support their rights. Bring on the parades, drag performances, celebrations of life for members of the community as we celebrate Pride Night presented by Cub. Pride celebrations stretch from the largest cities to the smallest rural towns and across every continent, including Antarctica. There is no right way to celebrate, so come out and help us celebrate in a Saints-like way.

Saturday, July 6 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), 6:37 p.m. - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (Captain America)/Sunday, August 25 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees), 2:07 p.m. - Marvel Super Hero™ Day (Spiderman)

The St. Paul Saints are fully entrenched into the Marvel Universe in 2024. Come enjoy two days as we celebrate Captain America on July 6 and Spiderman on August 25. You'll love our sharp Marvel inspired hats and uniforms. The classic "STP" logo is used for the redesign, but instead of being intertwined, the "S" and "P" are separated, with the "T" snuggly fitting in between the top curve of the "S." The far corners of both the "S" and "P" are pointed upwards, like a devil's horns, with a halo above in between the letters. Both the "S" and "P" are in Saints navy and gold, colors used on the Saints uniforms, the "T" is strictly in Saints navy, and the halo is Saints gold.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 1:07 p.m. - Wednesday at Bernie's with appearances from the Power Trip Morning Show on KFAN and Terry Kiser who player Bernie in Weekend at Bernie's

There is no better group of people to come together on a day when doing nothing is the name of the game as we ask you to skip out on work and enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark. Every weekday afternoon game during the season is some form of "skip work" with the Saints, but you can learn how to make your mark while appearing to do next to nothing at today's game. There are no better slackers in the Twin Cities than the gang from one of the most popular morning shows in the country and while they should be working Cory Cove, Chris Hawkey, and Paul "Meatsauce" Lambert are skipping out of the iHeart studios to take in a St. Paul Saints game. The morning show hosts will have their hands all over the Saints entertainment that afternoon. They're bringing their friend along with them. A man who has more than 140 acting credits to his name, but maybe none more notable than a character that spent most of the movie dead. That's right Terry Kiser, who portrayed Bernie Lomax in Weekend at Bernie's and Weekend at Bernie's II, joins the Powertrip gang on a day you won't want to miss.

Friday, July 26 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Purple Game

Back in 2016 we hosted One Last Purple Game and "promised" we would never do it again. You know us though, if we think a promotion is worthy of coming out of retirement then we're going to do it. Plus, we were the team that did the the original Purple Game way back in 2008. Then, we did it again in 2014 and of course we had to do it in 2016 as a tribute. The Saints will recreate those three magical nights as players will don special Purple jersey's that evening. Along with the special uniforms, the entire night will feature Prince songs, including a Post Game Fireworks, powered by Xcel Energy, which will be accompanied by Prince songs with the fireworks in the color Purple.

Thursday, August 8 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - MiLB's The Nine Honoring Negro League Great and 1951 St. Paul Saints Pitcher, Joe Black

Joe Black was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, earned a scholarship to Morgan State University, a black liberal arts college in Baltimore, and was drafted into the Army in 1943. During his time in the Army, he was able to play ball with the Negro League's Baltimore Elite Giants. He was scouted by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950 and signed in 1951. While his time with the St. Paul Saints in 1951 lasted 60.0 innings, it was incredibly impactful as he would get called up to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1952. As part of MiLB's The Nine initiative, we honor former Saints pitcher, Joe Black. With the Saints, Black went 4-3 with a 2.25 ERA while striking out 35 in 60.0 innings. In 1952 he had his most successful season in his first year in the Major Leagues while with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He went 15-4 with a 2.15 ERA and 15 saves across 56 appearances (two starts). In 142.1 innings pitched he struck 85 and was named Rookie of the Year. He helped guide the Dodgers to the World Series where he became the first black pitcher to earn a World Series win leading the Dodgers to a 4-2 victory in Game 1 over the New York Yankees.

Saturday, August 10 vs. Columbus Clippers, 6:37 p.m. - Sister Ros Appreciation with Bobblehead Giveaway (1,500)

She is a national treasure. She has hands that can heal everyone. She stands four-foot nothing and yet has stronger hands than anyone you've probably met. She's the massaging nun that has made all of us relax for 30-years and it's our turn to say thank you with our Sister Ros Appreciation Night as the first 1,500 fans will receive a Sister Ros Bobblehead. This isn't any ordinary Sister Ros bobblehead either. It's from the 2019 All-Star game hosted at CHS Field in which Sister Ros was presented with a lifetime award. That's when both Saints Manager George Tsamis and Director of Fun, Bill Murray, hoisted her onto their shoulders. That iconic moment will now live in bobblehead lore.

Monday, September 2 vs. Iowa Cubs, 4:07 p.m. - Labor Day Celebration

For most, this is a Federal Holiday. Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday of September to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the workers and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States. Beginning in the late 19th century, Labor Day gatherings featured parades, picnics, and speeches. But you know us. It's not enough to celebrate the holiday, but to put our own twist on it. Welcome to labor day where those that are pregnant get in free. Whether you just found out you have a little bun in the oven or you're moments away from giving birth, you can walk through our gates today while paying nothing. And not that we're encouraging it, but should you have a baby inside the ballpark, Saints season tickets for the little one for life.

Tuesday, September 17 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 6:37 p.m. - Bobblection

Forget about FiveThirtyEight, YouGov, Reuters or Quinnipiac. Those polls have nothing on the most accurate poll in the nation: Bobblection. Since 2004, the St. Paul Saints have called all, but one presidential election accurately as fans have selected their candidate. It appears a rematch of 2020 will take place and President Joe Biden battles it out bobblehead style against President Donald Trump. As fans enter the gates, they will choose which bobblehead they want. The first candidate to have all 1,000 of their bobbleheads chosen first will be declared the winner.

Along with these games the Saints are providing other incredible themed nights:

April 25 - Special Olympics Night

April 27 - Cuddle up and help Mudonna break the world hugging record

May 3 - Sk8 Paul Night - It's our shred sesh as skateboarding takes over the ballpark

May 4 - Star Trek Night - Let everyone else do their Star Wars Night on this day. We're pivoting to where no man team has gone before

May 19, July 28, September 7 - Dog Days - bring the pup to the ballpark

June 22 - Pickleball - The sport that has taken over the world, comes to CHS Field

July 7 - Name the Pig II - We're about halfway through the season, so it's time to go to the pigpen for our relief pig

July 23 - Twins Night presented by CHS - They're our parent club, of course we're going to honor them

July 25 - Irish Night presented by Hamline University - A fan favorite where green becomes our favorite color

July 27 - Native American Heritage Night presented by Treasure Island Resort and Casino

August 11 - Art in the Park - We're one of the only teams in the country with an art curator, so come enjoy artwork from artists around the state

August 21 - Cancer Awareness Night - We all know someone affected by cancer. We honor those that fight the battle

September 8 - Trading Card Day presented by Real Sportscards - For all the kids, and kids at heart, bring your cards and try to trade them for that rare rookie card

September 19 - Fighting Saints Night - Let's drop the gloves on this night as we honor the former hockey team

September 21 - Fan Appreciation Night - We make every game about you, the fan, but on this night, we go overboard

September 22 - Final Game - Cue the closing credits. It's the last game of the year

Friday Night Fireworks Nights Powered by Xcel Energy w/Musical Themes:

March: 29 (The Boys Are Back in Town)

April: 12 (Taylor Swift), 26 (Commercial Jingles)

May: 3 (Skater Music), 17 (John Hughes Movies)

June: 7 (Star Wars), 21 (Music from 1979)

July: 5 (Toby Keith), 26 (Prince)

August: 9 (Dealers Choice), 23 (Duets)

September: 6 (Music from famous Swedes), 20 (Prom Night Ballads)

Fireworks SuperShows

June 8: Super Fireworks Blazeworks with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally

July 3: Independence Day with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally

July 4: Independence Day with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally

September 21: Fan Appreciation Night with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally

Giveaways:

March 29: Saints Baby Blue Hoodies (2,000)

March 30: Saints Black and Blue Hoodie (2,000)

April 13: Magnet Schedules (5,000)

April 28: Peanuts Replica Jersey (750)

May 18: Royce Lewis Bobblehead (1,500)

July 3: 10th Season Anniversary T-Shirt (1,500)

July 23: Saints/Twins Tumblr (1,500)

August 10: Sister Ros/Bill Murray/George Tsamis bobblehead (1,500)

August 25: Team Card Set (1,500)

While each day is packed with a theme, fans can count on a weekly promotion. They are as follows:

Tuesday: Take a trip with us on Sun Country Travel Tuesday

Wednesday: Find out what the North Star State has to offer on Explore Minnesota Wednesday

Thursday: Quench your thirst on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and 2-for-1 Bud Light Seltzers

Friday: Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy is back by popular demand complete with musical theme

Saturday: Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday

Sunday: The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring kids run the bases and opportunity for autographs on the field

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blazeworks Supershow on June 8 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 21) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

The Saints will play a 150-game slate that begins with the first ever March home game in franchise history, Friday, March 29 at 6:37 p.m. against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), and runs until Sunday, September 22, a home date with the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates).

