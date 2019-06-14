IronBirds Fly in for Win

ABERDEEN, MARYLAND - 2019 started out with fireworks from the mound at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Aberdeen's pitching staff held the Hudson Valley Renegades to one hit and gave up one run in a 2-1 win on Opening Night.

THE CONROY SHOW: Ryan Conroy started the game for the IronBirds, and put up one of the best performances you'll see in this league. He gave up a first pitch single, then retired sixteen batters in a row. He struckout 12 Renegades, three away from an IronBirds record.

ONE BLUNDER: In the top of the 7th, a walk and an error put two runners in scoring position. A wild pitch ended up scoring Carlos Vargas from third to put Hudson Valley up 1-0.

BIRDS RESPOND: Aberdeen struck back in the same inning. Trey Truitt worked a full count for a walk in his New York-Penn League Debut. He scored on a double roped to left center by Irving Ortega to tie the game.

TRIPLES GALORE: Clay Fisher and Jean Carmona both had leadoff triples for Aberdeen. Fisher's came in the 6th as his first professional hit. Carmona roped his in the 8th, and ended up scoring on a Cody Roberts RBI double to put the 'Birds up 2-1 in the 8th.

BULLPEN FOLLOWS SUIT: Two relievers came in for the 'Birds to pickup where Conroy left off. Yelin Rodriguez pitched his second ever game in the NYPL and retired the side scoreless in the 8th.

Marlon Constante closed the game out. It was his first ever pitching performance in the United States. He earned the save with a perfect ninth.

UP NEXT: Saturday night the IronBirds and Renegades battle again at 6:05 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

