Spinners Win on Opening Day

June 14, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





LOWELL, MA - On Opening Day, the Lowell Spinners (1-0) found themselves on the right side of the scoreboard after defeating the Connecticut Tigers (0-1) 6-3 on Opening Day at LeLacheur Park on Friday night.

The Spinners came out strong scoring five runs in the first four innings of their opening contest vs. the Tigers, two of which came in just the third inning.

The Spinners were carried offensively by Nick Northcut who finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three doubles, including one of the two-run variety down the left field line in the third inning that drove in 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce and Xavier Legrant. Not only did Northcut drive in Pearce and Legrant, but he also gave the Spinners an early 4-1 lead.

Pearce finished the game 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

On the mound, Lowell was carried by started Yusniel Padron who went six strong innings allowing just one run on three hits. He also struck out seven. Brendan Nail locked down the five-out save going 1.2 innings while striking out four of the five batters he faced.

The Spinners are back at it on Saturday, when they take on the Tigers again with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m.

