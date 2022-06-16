IronBirds Clinch SAL 1st Half North Division Championship, Advance to Playoffs for First Time Since 2013

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, owned by Aberdeen natives Bill Ripken and Cal Ripken, Jr., have punched their ticket to the 2022 South Atlantic League Playoffs by winning the North Division 1st Half Championship with 7 games remaining in the first half of the season! The IronBirds, formerly a short-season affiliate in the New York-Penn League, have not been to the playoffs since 2013, when a team featuring Orioles' slugger Trey Mancini, SF Giants' catcher Austin Wynns and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, Cubs' pitcher Steven Brault, Twins' catcher Chance Sisco, Marlins' pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis, and IronBirds General Manager Jack Graham won the McNamara Division Championship. Speaking of that 2013 club, Graham said "It was a great club to be a part of and everyone who was there that year knew that team was special. This 2022 club reminds me of that team, with the way they go out every day with a positive attitude and a hunger to win."

Director of Player Development Matt Blood said of the team, "We're excited about the culture and learning environment that the staff and players in Aberdeen have created. It has been fun seeing the combination [of] growth and on-field success come together. Congrats to everyone involved with the Aberdeen operation on a great first half of the season."

So far this season the IronBirds have been led by excellent pitching, keeping opponents off the board and limited to only 3.98 runs per game. Carlos Tavera, May Pitcher of the Month for the South Atlantic League and Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 12th has a 3.33 ERA over 11 starts and has 3 wins. Rotation mates Peter Van Loon and Connor Gillispie have 3.00 ERA's each, sporting a 6-0 record (Van Loon) and 3-1 record (Gillispie). The bullpen has also been stellar, with Clayton McGinness' 0.98 ERA in 18.1 innings pitched, followed closely by Kade Strowd (1.13 ERA over 8.0 IP), Xavier Moore (2.30 ERA, 15.2 IP) and Gregori Vasquez (2.53 ERA, 21.1 IP).

The offense has been incredible as well, propelling the IronBirds to a +53 run differential against all opponents and averaging 4.88 runs per game. Coby Mayo leads the team with 11 home runs, only one shy of the IronBirds' single-season record held by Conor Bierfeldt, also of the 2013 IronBirds. Jacob Teter has been a standout this season and a fan favorite, with a .285 batting average, 4 home runs, and 26 RBI, second only to Mayo's 38 RBI. Donta' Williams leads the team with 18 stolen bases, followed by Colton Cowser with 15 who also sports a .246 average and 48 hits, again second only to Mayo's 50.

Having won the first half, the IronBirds have guaranteed themselves home field advantage for the divisional series, and will play at home for Game 2 (and if necessary Game 3) of the North Divisional Championship Series (NDCS). If the IronBirds win the divisional series, they will progress to the League Championship Series (LCS). Game 1's location for the LCS will belong to the team with the lower winning percentage across the entirety of the 2022 season, and Game 2 (and if necessary Game 3) of the LCS will be at the higher winning percentage team's home stadium.

Playoff Game Dates and more information about tickets to the playoffs will be posted soon. IronBirds' full-season (66 game plan) ticket holders will receive tickets to their seats for the playoffs at no charge, and other plan holders (half-season 33 game, 20-game, and 10-game) will have early access to purchase playoff tickets before the general public. Fans should stay tuned to www.IronBirdsBaseball.com to learn more and stay up to date with all the latest IronBirds news and updates.

