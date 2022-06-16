Bootleggers Game Notes

June 16, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Don't Call it a Comeback... The Hot Rods allowed two runs in the first two innings, but quickly erased the deficit, taking the lead for good in the fourth on a wild pitch and a Dru Baker solo home run. BG was buoyed by 5.1 shutout innings from their bullpen, with Sean Mullen and Joe La Sorsa combining to allow one hit in the final half of the ballgame.

Yesterday's Notes... BG's bullpen allowed one hit in combined 5.1 innings... La Sorsa is now tied for ninth in the South Atlantic League with four saves... Williams drove in a run in his first game in the month of June... BG's two-run fourth gives them 44 runs scored in the fourth inning this season, their most in any individual inning... Murray has his 11th multi-hit game of the season... Baker's home run was his second at Bowling Green Ballpark...

First Half Homestretch... The series between the Winston-Salem Dash and the Bowling Green Hot Rods is BG's last home series of the first half. BG maintains a 1.5-game lead in first place over the rest of the South Division and Winston-Salem begins their first first series against the Hot Rods in fourth place 4.5 games back. The last time Winston-Salem visited Bowling Green, the Hot Rods won all six games, and they won the last three on the Road by a combined score of 28-10. BG has won both series they have played against the Dash.

Holding on at Home... Bowling Green split last week's series with the Hickory Crawdads, maintaining a 1.5-game lead in the South Division with nine games left in the first half of the SAL season. It was the second series of the season that the Hot Rods didn't win consecutive games, and it keeps BG in the driver's seat in the home stretch of the first half of the season. Osleivis Basabe led the way at the plate with a .348 batting average and he reached base in every game of the series, including a four-game hit streak beginning on Thursday.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped cleanup from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Postseason Push... The 2022 Playoff structure looks a little different than last season's "High-A East" setup. The season is split into two halves, with the first half ending after games on June 23. Each division's team with the best record will earn a berth, with the divisional first and second half champions facing one another in a three-game series in the post season. The winners of those series will be crowned division champions, with the two remaining teams set to face one another in a three-game championship series. The Hot Rods finish the first half on the road in Greenville, South Carolina in the middle of a six-game series against the Greenville Drive.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.