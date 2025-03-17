Iowa Barnstormers Launch 2025 Kids Club

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers are excited to launch their Kids Club for the 2025 season, presented by MOO'V Milk and The Science Center of Iowa.

The Iowa Barnstormers Kids Club is open to kids ages 12 and under. Membership is $25 and includes the following:

Membership Card

Birthday Card from the team

BOGO Game Ticket

Billy the Barnstormer Plush Keychain

Personalized Autograph Card from a player

Exclusive Kids Club Events

Discount on Youth Events hosted by the Iowa Barnstormers

AND MORE!

Kids Club members will also receive a halftime field pass to come down on the field and assist with the Football Fling Cleanup Crew at halftime of every Iowa Barnstormers game day.

The Kids Club is fueled by MOO'V Milk and The Science Center of Iowa.

Registration is now open.

