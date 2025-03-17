Bay Area Panthers Announce 2025 Panthers Dance Team Roster

March 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today, the Bay Area Panthers are proud to announce the group of talented athletes selected to join the 2025 Panthers Dance Team. The 12-member squad consists of an equal blend of veteran and rookie dancers-six returning and six first-time-from across the Bay Area and beyond, bringing a diverse mix of experience, fresh energy, and Bay Area flair to the Panthers' game day and live-event atmosphere.

The audition process for this year's team was conducted in partnership with Lively Productions, a leading event management and entertainment agency known for its skilled talent acquisition and production expertise. The collaboration underscores the Bay Area Panthers' commitment to assembling a premier, professional dance team that will enrich the fan experience and bring a new level of excitement to each game and branded event.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Bay Area Panthers to bring together this exceptional group of dancers," said Lively Productions President, Erin Olmstead. "This partnership has been incredibly rewarding, with the dedication and passion from both the team and the organization truly shining through in this year's roster."

"The Bay Area Panthers' dance team is an integral part of the game day experience at SAP Center," said Bay Area Panthers Director of Game Presentation and Operations, Severin Madsen. "Their dynamic choreography and presence help amplify the excitement of every touchdown, touchdown celebration, and key moment throughout the game. We look forward to seeing these professional athletes contribute to a memorable 2025 season."

In addition to their electrifying presence at every game, the 2025 Panthers Dance Team will also be heavily involved in community initiatives. As ambassadors for the Bay Area Panthers, they will participate in local events, charity appearances, and youth outreach programs, helping to build a deeper connection between the organization and the local Bay Area community.

Fans can look forward to the 2025 Panthers Dance Team debut at this season's home opener at the SAP Center in San Jose at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 30, when the team takes on the San Antonio Gunslingers.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at the dance team tryouts and for more information on the Panthers Dance Team, visit @panthersdanceteam on Instagram.

