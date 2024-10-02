Inside Sacramento Republic FC's Statement Victory: USL All Access

October 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr take a deep dive into how Sacramento Republic FC earned a statement victory against New Mexico United on Sunday night at Heart Health Park, and what the former title winners need to do to put in a run as the postseason approaches after an up-and-down campaign.

Watts and Kerr also dig into the playoff races that are developing in the Eastern and Western Conferences where four clubs are separated by two points between eighth and 11th place in the Eastern Conference ahead of some key games this weekend, and six points separate five teams vying for the last two playoff spots in the West.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

