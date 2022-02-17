Inside Pitch Returns Monday, Latest Player Signing Will be Announced

WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Monday, February 21st on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Inside Pitch airs live from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time.

Guests include Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney, Goldeyes' outfielder Logan Hill, and Lincoln Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie.

Forney heads into his 17th year as Goldeyes' manager and his 26th overall within the organization. During his first 16 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .542 winning percentage, 12 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). Forney was voted American Association Manager of the Year in 2011 and again in 2020.

Hill returns for a third year, and has combined for 31 doubles, 16 home runs, and 73 RBI in 148 games over his first two seasons in a Goldeyes' uniform. Hill was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 25th round in 2015, and reached the Triple-A level in 2019.

Jodie enters his second season as Saltdogs' manager, and guided the team within one game of the postseason in 2021. The former Major League pitcher previously managed the Somerset Patriots (2013-19) while they were members of the independent Atlantic League. During Jodie's tenure in Somerset, the Patriots combined for a .579 winning percentage and won the 2015 Atlantic League championship.

Forney will help announce the Goldeyes' latest roster addition during Monday's show.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2022 Inside Pitch Remaining Dates

Monday, February 21st

Monday, March 7th

Monday, March 21st

Monday, April 4th

Monday, April 18th

Monday, May 2nd

(all shows air from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

