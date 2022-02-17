Goldeyes Sign Three-Time All-Star Sagdal

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed infielder Ian Sagdal on Thursday.

Sagdal hit a combined .220 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 40 games last season at two levels of the Washington Nationals' farm system. The Wenatchee, Washington native appeared in 35 games for the Double-A Northeast's Harrisburg Senators, and five more for the Nationals' Rookie Florida Complex League affiliate. During his time in Harrisburg, Sagdal posted an average exit velocity of 92.1 miles per hour, which ranked tied for 10th among all hitters at the Double-A level (minimum 50 batted balls).

"I'm excited about the addition of Ian to our team," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He is a solid player both offensively and defensively. I'm hoping Ian can provide a steady presence in the middle of our lineup."

Sagdal enters his seventh season of professional baseball, and was drafted by the Nationals in the 16th round in 2015 out of Washington State University (Pullman, Washington). The 29-year-old is a career .277 hitter in 549 games, and has averaged 81 runs scored, 38 doubles, 12 home runs, 84 RBI, and 53 walks per 162 contests as a professional. Sagdal was voted an all-star on three occasions with the Nationals (2016 in the Low-A South Atlantic League, 2018 in the High-A Carolina League, and 2019 in the Double-A Eastern League), and appeared in Major League spring training games for Washington from 2017-19. A left-handed batter and right-handed fielder, Sagdal has a lifetime .289 batting average against left-handed pitching (551 at bats), and a .303 mark with runners in scoring position (544 at bats). The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sagdal has seen action at all four infield positions, as well as left field.

The Goldeyes also traded right-handed pitcher Joey Gonzalez to the Frontier League's Tri-City ValleyCats in exchange for a player to be named later. Gonzalez was 3-5 with a 5.08 ERA in 13 starts and one relief appearance for the Goldeyes last season.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 14 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Freisis Adames

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Logan Hill

IF Kevin Lachance

RHP Josh Lucas

OF Max Murphy

RHP Erasmo Pinales

RHP Luis Ramirez

RHP Zac Ryan

IF Ian Sagdal

LHP Travis Seabrooke

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Jhon Vargas

1B David Washington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

