Inside New Mexico United, a Club Built for Success from the Ground up: USL All Access

July 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







On a special edition of USL All Access, host Devon Kerr welcomes Sacramento Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant and New Mexico United Owner and Chairman Peter Trevisani to the show for a pair of in-depth interviews that dig into the club's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup contests this week, and how each club has gone about building a culture on and off the field that has led to their success in the USL Championship.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.