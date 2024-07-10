Inside New Mexico United, a Club Built for Success from the Ground up: USL All Access
July 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
On a special edition of USL All Access, host Devon Kerr welcomes Sacramento Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant and New Mexico United Owner and Chairman Peter Trevisani to the show for a pair of in-depth interviews that dig into the club's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup contests this week, and how each club has gone about building a culture on and off the field that has led to their success in the USL Championship.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2024
- Switchbacks FC Say Goodbye to Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio as he Gets Recalled Back to DC United - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Republic FC Edged by Seattle Sounders FC, 2-1 - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Remains Perfect at Home, Beats Orange County in Front Largest Crowd in USL this Season
- New Mexico United Tops Colorado Springs to Extend Lead Atop Western Conference
- New Mexico United Announces Signing of New Mexican Jackson Dubois to Full Pro Contract
- First Place New Mexico United Remain Perfect at Home, Beat Hartford Athletic, 1-0
- Sold out: United for the Cup Airline Package Sells out in Less Than One Minute