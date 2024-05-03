Inland Empire Inches Past Fresno 3-1 Despite Perez Wallop And Emener's Quality Outing

San Bernardino, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (13-10) dropped a 3-1 contest to the Inland Empire 66ers (7-16) Thursday night from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno has lost three straight games and seven of their last eight after starting the season 12-3. The Grizzlies also surrendered their first road defeat when scoring first (9-1) and when allowing three runs or fewer (6-1). Fresno moves to 0-4 in two-run games and 0-3 in May.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 in the top of the fifth when Andy Perez hammered a solo shot to right field. It was Perez's fourth homer of 2024. He has hit safely in 21 of his 22 games played to start the season. The 66ers knotted the contest at one in the bottom of the fifth when Adrian Placencia whacked a wallop to left, his second longball of the year. Inland Empire plated the final two runs of the game in the bottom of the eighth when Joe Redfield smacked a double over the head of left fielder Fadriel Cruz.

Fresno southpaw Austin Emener took a no-decision despite an outstanding evening on the bump. Emener twirled six innings of one-run ball, permitting a pair of hits and walks while fanning seven. His six frames and seven strikeouts were both career-highs. Collin Baumgartner (2-1) suffered the setback after two innings of work. Baumgartner had a spotless ERA coming into the contest. Inland Empire righty Barrett Kent almost matched Emener's start, tossing six innings, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while punching out seven. Jenrry Gonzalez (1-0) was awarded the win after two and one-third hitless, shutout frames, whiffing two in his 66ers' 2024 debut. Jose Fermin picked up his second save after securing the final two outs. The squads continue the series tomorrow evening from San Manuel Stadium.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Andy Perez (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- LHP Austin Emener (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

- DH Jake Snider (1-3, 2B, BB)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- 66ers Pitching (9.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K)

- 2B Adrian Placencia (1-2, HR, RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- RF Joe Redfield (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

On Deck:

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 6:35 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Inland Empire 66ers

Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (2-2, 3.98) vs. Inland Empire LHP Francis Texido (0-1, 3.50)

On That Fres-Note:

Grizzlies' outfielder Jake Snider reached via a walk and double. He has 26 walks in 20 games this season.

