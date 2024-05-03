Quakes Drop Third Straight in Modesto

May 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto, CA - The Quakes suffered their first three-game losing streak of the year on Thursday night, taking a 13-2 loss at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

Modesto starter Will Schomberg (2-1) was brilliant, allowing just one walk and striking out ten over six hitless frames.

Nuts' designated hitter Lazaro Montes slugged two of Modesto's three homers and added to his Cal League-leading RBI total to lead Modesto's 13-hit attack.

It was another rough night for the Quakes, as Rancho was no-hit through the game's first seven innings. Josue De Paula broke up the would-be no-hit bid with one out in the eighth, while Jake Gelof followed with an RBI single, as Rnacho would finish with a season-low two hits on the night.

One night after walking 13 batters and hitting two more, Rancho walked 12 hitters and also hit two batters in Thursday's loss.

Patrick Copen (1-2) started and suffered the defeat, allowing four runs on five hits over 3.2 innings.

Despite their first three-game losing streak of the year, Rancho's lead in the South Division is still at 4 1/5 games, thanks to Visalia's third straight loss. The Quakes (14-8) will send Edgardo Henriquez (0-0) to the mound on Friday night, as he'll take on right-hander Elijah Dale (1-0) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

