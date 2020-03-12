Inland Empire 66ers to Delay Season Start
March 12, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release
San Bernardino, CA - As of March 12, 2020, Major League Baseball has suspended the remainder of Spring Training while both MLB and MiLB will delay the start of the 2020 season due to national emergency created by the COVID-19 Pandemic. As an affiliate of a Major League Baseball Club, this decision will impact the start of the Inland Empire 66ers 2020 season. The safety of our fans, players, and employees is of the utmost importance to the 66ers and we fully support Major League Baseball's and Minor League Baseball's decision. We will be closely monitoring any new guidance from Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and San Bernardino County and City Health officials. As we receive more information regarding suspended play and how that fully impacts the 66ers 2020 season, we will make those details available.
