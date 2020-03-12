San Jose Giants COVID-19 Statement

March 12, 2020 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose, CA- Earlier today Minor League Baseball announced, in a release, that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed. "In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of

San Jose, CA- Earlier today Minor League Baseball announced, in a release, that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed.

"In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."

The San Jose Giants Baseball Club is fully supportive of Minor League Baseball's decision. Due to the season postponement, the 2020 FanFest scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 will be cancelled.

"The health and safety of our employees, players and fans is the highest priority of the San Jose Giants," said Daniel Orum, President and CEO. "We will continue to monitor developments and challenges in our region related to COVID-19 with Minor League Baseball, the San Francisco Giants and additional Santa Clara County Health Officials. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time."

The San Jose Giants will provide updates regarding the upcoming 2020 season as they become available. With the start of the season being delayed as opposed to being played without fans, ticket holders are asked to hang on to their tickets until additional information becomes available. As new developments arise, the organization will communicate with fans and partners in the community.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.