Start of 2020 Quakes Season Delayed

March 12, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





The scheduled start of the 2020 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Baseball Season has been delayed by Minor League Baseball as a result of the global COVID-19 virus pandemic.

We understand this unique situation has resulted in many questions on the impact this will have on scheduled Quakes games. We appreciate your patience as we work with our community partners to provide answers as quickly and effectively as possible.

The safety of the entire extended Quakes family remains of the utmost importance.

For up-to-date information as it is made available, please follow us on social media @rcquakes.

