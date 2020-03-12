Visalia Rawhide Monitoring COVID-19 Developments

VISALIA, CA - With the news of the increasing spread of COVID-19, we wanted to inform you that we are taking this situation very seriously. The safety and well-being of our fans and staff is the first priority of this organization. We continue to work in compliance with the Tulare County of Health and Human Services Agency. We are making decisions based on the best evidence available and the expertise and advice of our public health officials.

With TCHHSA advising to have all group gatherings postponed, the Lions Breakfast Club has decided to postpone IrishFest at the ballpark until further notice. We will provide updates and further details on events and operations as we have more information to share.

