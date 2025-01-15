Injury Update on María Conde
January 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
Golden State Valkyries forward María Conde sustained an Achillies injury on January 8th while playing for USK Prague against Zaragoza in the EuroLeague. She has since undergone successful surgery. Valkyries front office personnel remain in close contact with Maria and her agent while she undergoes rehabilitation. There is no current timeline on her return to action.
