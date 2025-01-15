Golden State Valkyries Join Supplies Drive for Victims of Los Angeles Fire

January 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries today announced their participation alongside Bay FC in the Teaming Up for LA: Women's Sports Supplies Drive-a supplies-focused drive facilitated and organized by Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment and Always Alpha-to support the relief efforts in the Greater Los Angeles area. Both teams are accepting new and unused toiletries and cosmetics donations.

Locations throughout the Bay Area for drop offs include:

Chase Center

Location: 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco, CA 94158

Times: January 21-24, 9am-5pm (Note: Drop-off items in designated bins located at the East Entrance on the corner of Terry A Francois Blvd and 16th St)

Oakland Marriott City Center

Location: 1001 Broadway Oakland, CA 94607

Times: January 21-24, 9am-5pm (Note: Drop-off items in designated bins in the Marriott Hotel Lobby)

Sutter Health's Palo Alto Medical Foundation Mountain View Center

Location: 701 E. El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 (Note: A donation box will be located in the lobby)

Times: January 21-24, 7:00am - 6:30pm

Jack's

Location: 167 E Taylor St., San Jose, CA 95112 (Note: A donation box will be located inside the front entrance)

Times: January 21-24, 11:00am - 2:00am

The devastating fires in Los Angeles have displaced and left many without homes or basic lifestyle necessities, including losing access to essential personal care items. This drive will focus on collecting and delivering new and unused toiletries, cosmetics, and other essential supplies to restore dignity and provide much-needed relief to those impacted.

"Our hearts go out to the Los Angeles community affected by the devastating wildfires, and we stand ready to support relief efforts," said President of the Valkyries, Jess Smith. "The Valkyries organization is committed to being not just a sports franchise but a member of the broader California community, and by joining this initiative and establishing donation sites, we are taking concrete steps to support those affected during this challenging time alongside the women's sports community."

"Bay FC is dedicated to supporting our neighbors in southern California however we can during these unprecedented times," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "We are sending love and support to everyone impacted by these tragic wildfires in the Los Angeles community and are grateful for the first responders and their incredible efforts to help protect this heartbroken community."

In addition to the above, the Golden State Valkyries and Bay FC recently joined the Bay Area Host Committee in announcing support and individual contributions to various wildlife relief organizations including the American Red Cross and California Fire Foundation.

For individuals or organizations wishing to contribute, donations can be made by dropping off supplies at confirmed locations or through shipping donations directly to Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment (44 Wall Street, Floor 4, New York, NY 10005).

