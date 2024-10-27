Injury Report: One out vs. Cincinnati
October 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC face FC Cincinnati in Round One, Game 1 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Best-of-3 Series this Monday, October 28 at 6:45pm.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without one player for the game as Malachi Jones continues his recovery from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
