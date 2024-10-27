Charlotte FC Now in Must-Win Scenario After Loss in Orlando

The beauty of Round One, you get another shot. After suffering a 2-0 loss in Orlando, Charlotte FC have all eyes on Friday as match two of Round One is now a must-win for The Crown to stay alive in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

From the jump and almost all of the first half, Orlando brought the pressure and controlled the match. They pressed high, they forced mistakes, and Charlotte could never find their footing. It was a slog for Orlando, though; trying to find ways to beat Kristijan Kahlina is never easy. The keeper had two massive saves in the first half to keep Charlotte in the match. Showing why he is (should be) MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

But in the 32nd minute, Orlando found the breakthrough via Facundo Torres, who was in the right place at the right time to slot home the opener. That's Torres's third goal against Charlotte this season. The first half rounded out with more sloppy play from The Crown, but thankfully, they went into the locker room only down one.

The second half was a change of pace. Charlotte came out punching, winning four corners in the first 15 minutes and looking like they found a spark. Still, the side couldn't find any clear chances as Orlando remained condensed in the back. Patrick Agyemang would sub on in the 69th minute and immediately had the best chance of the night with a clear header on goal, but it went straight to the keeper. Moments later, Orlando caught the Charlotte backline pressing high and slipped in Angulo down the left wing. He was a menace all night long and took the chance to slip in Ojeda, who buried the finish to make it 2-0. From there, Orlando was free to pack it in tight and not let up any room for a Charlotte comeback.

Pep Biel would end the night with a red card. A tangle with Jansson outside the box will see him miss the next match.

STATS OF THE MATCH

Charlotte FC are now in a do-or-die scenario at home on Friday night. This will be the first-ever playoff match at home for Charlotte FC and they will need a raucous crowd behind them to push this series to a decisive match three.

FRIDAY NIGHT PLAYOFFS

It's The Crown's first-ever home playoff match THIS Friday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC take on Orlando City at The Fortress for a must-win Match 2 of the Best-of-3 Series. Be a part of the history - Crowns Up, Queen City!

